Troops nab wanted soldier accused of supplying military uniforms to terrorists

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai has arrested a soldier declared wanted by the Nigerian Army over his alleged involvement in supplying military accoutrements to terrorist groups operating in the North-East.

The wanted soldier was intercepted while trying to flee to Cameroon.

Sources in Maiduguri disclosed that the suspect, identified as 23NA/84/1939 Private Mohammed Yusuf of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Training Facility (NAOTF), Lagos, was apprehended at about 6:30 p.m. on July 25 by troops of 7 Provost Group led by the acting commander.

Preliminary investigations revealed that before he was declared wanted by the army, the soldier absconded from his unit and travelled to Maiduguri on July 7, where he allegedly went into hiding.

Investigators further established that he was allegedly sheltered at Gomari Costain in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State by another soldier, Private Baba Kamal Sale 25NA/89/12687 of the Corps of Intelligence, Dikwa.

Acting on credible intelligence, troops of the 7 Provost Group placed the suspect under 24-hour surveillance before intercepting and arresting him at Jidari Bus Stop while he was allegedly attempting to flee to Cameroon.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the 7 Provost Group, where he is undergoing further investigation into the alleged supply of military accoutrements to terrorist elements and the possible involvement of other collaborators.

Sources described the arrest as a significant breakthrough in ongoing efforts to dismantle insider networks aiding terrorist groups.

The source said investigations are continuing to establish the full extent of the suspect’s activities and identify any accomplices.