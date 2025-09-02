Tinubu setting new standards for inclusive governance – APC

President Bola Tinubu

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has applauded the President Bola Tinubu administration for setting new standards for inclusive governance, uniting the nation.

The Lagos State APC Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, who made this remark in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, said the President deserved greater support.

“President Bola Tinubu is building a Nigeria where every citizen, regardless of tribe, tongue, or faith, feels seen, heard, and valued.

“In an era where many democracies are struggling with division, the Tinubu administration stands as proof that unity can be built — not by slogans — but through shared opportunity, merit-based leadership, and inclusive national planning.

“We call on all Nigerians to support this administration as it continues to lead with purpose, fairness, and vision,” Oladejo said.

The spokesman, who noted that the party was proud to be associated with Tinubu, commended the President for his bold, deliberate, and unmatched commitment to inclusive governance since assuming office on May 29, 2023.

He said the party was dismayed by the recent efforts of what he called ‘disillusioned opposition’ to change the narrative of unprecedented inclusivity in governance across various sectors.

Oladejo said that the President had demonstrated inclusivity in various areas, including appointments, gender balance, youth inclusiveness, and the distribution of infrastructure across different regions.

“Two years into his administration, it is evident that President Tinubu has gone beyond the limitations of ethnic, religious, regional, gender, and partisan lines to offer Nigeria a leadership style rooted in fairness, representation, and meritocracy,” Oladejo said.

Speaking on Tinubu’s cabinet, the APC chieftain said the President had, from the outset,made it clear that his government would be a true reflection of the Nigerian federation.

He described Tinubu’s cabinet as one of the most diverse and competent in the country’s democratic history.

Oladejo said that the President had ensured that all six geopolitical zones are equitably represented, not just in name, but through meaningful and impactful participation.

According to him, women also now occupy central roles in shaping national policy, and people from minority and historically marginalised communities have been appointed to positions that reflect the dignity and value of every Nigerian life.

Noting that the President had risen above partisanship, Oladejo said that one of the most commendable aspects of Tinubu’s leadership was his willingness to reach across the aisle.

“In appointing competent Nigerians from opposition parties, civil society, and the private sector, the President has shown that governance is not about partisanship but progress.

“This inclusive strategy has fostered a national climate of collaboration, idea-driven policymaking, and renewed public trust. It sends a clear message: Nigeria belongs to all of us.

“President Tinubu’s administration has also opened the doors of leadership to the younger generation.

“With several appointments of individuals under 40 into strategic roles, the administration is not only recognizing youth capacity but structurally empowering them to help shape the Nigeria of the future.

“This youthful inclusion is particularly significant in sectors like technology, entertainment, renewable energy, and the digital economy, where innovation is driving development,” he said.

The spokesman added that the President had also created a religious balance for national unity.

According to him, despite early concerns about the religious composition of the APC ticket, Tinubu has proven his critics wrong through deliberate and balanced governance.

“Christians and Muslims alike have been appointed to sensitive and strategic positions, and federal resources are being allocated equitably across all states, regardless of faith or political leaning.

“The fears of exclusion have been replaced by evidence of fairness and secular-minded leadership — a testament to the President’s commitment to a united Nigeria,” he said.

He said that the President had also made inclusion a cornerstone of infrastructural development.

“From infrastructural projects spanning all regions, to targeted social programs for rural dwellers, women, persons with disabilities, and the underserved, this administration has shown that inclusivity is not a slogan — it is a strategy for national development.

“Projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Rail Line, and the Kaduna Dry Port underscore a vision of shared prosperity for all Nigerians,” he added.

Vanguard News