Save a Sole to Save a Soul!

•Jumoke Ayinla uniting shoemakers to help underprivileged children

By Nnamdi Ojiego

In many corners of Nigeria, it is not unusual to see children trekking to school barefoot, their small feet hardened by gravel and dust. For some of them, it is a matter of necessity, not choice.

Walk Without Shoes

Shoes, though seemingly basic, remain a luxury in households where even daily meals are not guaranteed. The absence of something as simple as sandals often subjects these children to ridicule from peers, a lingering sense of inferiority, and in some cases, the discouragement that keeps them away from school altogether.

It is this painful reality that stirred the heart of Ayinla Oluwajumoke Toyosi, Convener and Project Manager of Save a Sole, a community initiative dedicated to giving underprivileged schoolchildren a renewed sense of pride.

She explained, “Imagine what it means for a child to walk into a classroom barefoot. They feel out of place, less than their peers, and that shame stays with them. But when you hand them a pair of sandals, strong and well-made, you are telling them: you belong here, you matter.”

Shoes Beyond Utility

The Save a Sole project is rooted in a simple but powerful idea: skilled local shoemakers will craft high-quality school sandals and present them to children through a unique pop-up shop experience. Rather than standing in lines to receive charity, the children will be invited to “buy” their sandals without paying a single naira, walking away not only with footwear but also with dignity intact.

Oluwajumoke described the concept as “restoring pride while meeting a real need. We want children to have the same joyful experience of choosing shoes, not feeling as though they are receiving a handout.”

Coalition

Behind the project is a growing coalition of craftsmen and women, each driven by a shared belief in the power of community. Oluwajumoke has rallied shoemakers like Nollah Ibrahim, Idowu Busola, Oladele Susan, Akinpelu Emmanuel, and Chukwudi Chudi, who, alongside her, have committed their skills to producing sandals of real quality. Each pair is to be fashioned from durable brown leather and sturdy mako soles, ensuring that the children’s joy is not short-lived.

“We want these sandals to last,” she emphasized, “because these children deserve more than token gestures. They deserve shoes they can wear proudly day after day.”

The Mechanics

The initiative is powered by Business Beyond Skills, the corporate social responsibility arm of Sassysaint Craft Company. But the real engine is the community spirit behind it. According to Oluwajumoke, “This is not my project alone. It is a collective effort. Every shoemaker, every volunteer, every donor is part of this story. We are bound together by a single mission: to restore dignity to children who have been denied it.”

The model is both transparent and straightforward. Donations directly cover the cost of materials and production, with one clear equation: every ¦ 10,000 donated results in one pair of sandals. “There are no hidden cuts,” she assured. “Every kobo goes into crafting and delivering these sandals. That is why we only accept donations through our official website link, where accountability is guaranteed.”

Open Invitation

But Save a Sole is not simply asking for money. Oluwajumoke is equally passionate about people offering time, skills, and networks. As she put it, “Support can come in different forms. Someone might help us set up during the pop-up shop, another person might handle logistics, and others can spread the word or document the stories. Brands and organizations can also collaborate with us. There is room for everyone in this mission.”

Accountability

She is acutely aware that such appeals often meet with skepticism, given the climate of mistrust that surrounds charitable work in the country. To address this, Save a Sole has built transparency into its foundation. Donors and partners will be kept informed through updates, photos, and stories, culminating in a full recap after the pop-up experience.

“We want people to see where their support has gone, to see the smiles on the faces of the children. That accountability is part of the dignity we are working to restore,” she said.

Why It Matters

At the heart of the project are the stories of the children themselves. Though their names are many, their struggles are strikingly similar. Oluwajumoke recounted the plight of children who avoid school because their bare feet invite laughter and bullying. “Some of these children are intelligent, eager to learn, but they carry a burden that no child should. To be mocked simply because you lack shoes is crushing. That is why Save a Sole matters. We want to give them not just sandals, but confidence.”

Experience of Dignity

The upcoming pop-up shop is designed to reflect that intention. Rather than an atmosphere of handouts, it will recreate the joy of shopping, allowing each child to select a pair that fits, in an environment that feels special. “It will not look like charity,” she insisted. “It will look like love in action. Children will leave with their heads held high.”

Sustainability

This approach also strengthens communities in another way. By engaging local shoemakers instead of relying on imported shoes, Save a Sole not only supports children but also sustains artisans’ livelihoods. Oluwajumoke is keen to highlight this dual impact. “Every donation uplifts two lives, the child who receives and the craftsman who creates. This is why Save a Sole is more than a project. It is a cycle of empowerment.”

Yet despite its promise, the project’s success hinges on the willingness of individuals and organizations to step forward. As Oluwajumoke put it candidly, “We cannot do this alone. Every pair of sandals depends on someone’s kindness. How many children will walk into the new school year with pride instead of shame? That answer lies with each of us.

“What we really want is a culture where people look around them, see a need, and come together to meet it. Dignity is built that way, one step at a time.”

For now, the call is clear and urgent. Donations are needed. Volunteers are needed. Collaborators are needed. In the words of its Convener, “When you give to Save a Sole, you are not just providing footwear. You are restoring childhood dignity. You are giving a child the courage to walk to school, to sit among peers without shame, to dream again. We are not just saving soles; we are also saving souls.”