NBA election: Its time for members to freely choose their president – Boma Alabi

By Innocent Anaba

Former President of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association, Mrs. Boma Alabi, SAN, has called for greater internal democracy in the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, elections, insisting that the time has come for members to freely elect their leaders without undue influence from regional blocs.



Alabi, who is also the immediate past Chairman of the NBA Section on Legal Practice, stated this during a media parley with law editors ahead of the NBA national officers’ election scheduled for July 18.



The senior lawyer, who was the first female lawyer and first Black person to be elected President of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association, said the practice of regional forums adopting candidates had outlived its usefulness.



According to her, such endorsements tend to divide rather than unite members of the association.

“The truth is this practice belongs in the dark ages, not in 2026. Adoption by regional fora may have had some utility in the past, but in today’s NBA, it has become more divisive than unifying,” she said.



Alabi argued that lawyers should be allowed to exercise their individual choice at the polls rather than being directed by interest groups.



“Lawyers across the country want to exercise their individual choice, not be told who to support by blocs. Open competition, free choice and universal suffrage are far more salutary than regional endorsements,” she added.



On concerns surrounding the electronic voting process, Alabi stressed the need for transparency in the selection of the information technology firm managing the election.



She said the credibility of the exercise would depend largely on the confidence members have in the electoral process.



“The credibility of our elections rests heavily on the IT company chosen to manage the process. What we need is not just competence but also trust. The perception of impartiality is as important as technical capacity,” she stated.



While noting that concerns over the process should not be ignored, she said digital voting systems leave verifiable trails that can be audited where necessary.



Alabi also threw her weight behind universal suffrage, describing it as a more democratic system than the delegates model.



“I stand firmly on the side of universal suffrage. The NBA is a diverse body, and every lawyer deserves a voice in choosing its leadership. The delegates system concentrates power in the hands of a few, which is contrary to democratic ideals,” she said.



Commenting on reports of a memorandum from the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation relating to the NBA election, the senior advocate cautioned against any action capable of undermining the association’s independence.



“The NBA is an independent professional body, and its elections should be managed internally. Unless there is clear and compelling evidence of malpractice, halting the process on external directives risks undermining our independence,” she said.



Alabi equally rejected suggestions that only SANs, should be eligible to occupy the office of NBA President.



According to her, leadership should be determined by competence, integrity and commitment to service rather than professional rank.



“Leadership of the NBA should never be the exclusive preserve of SANs. The presidency is about vision, integrity and service. Every qualified lawyer should have the opportunity to lead, regardless of title,” she said.



She also advocated the emergence of the association’s first female president, noting that women have made significant contributions to the legal profession and deserve the opportunity to occupy the NBA’s highest office.



“The NBA has yet to elect a woman as its president despite the immense contributions of female lawyers. Supporting female leadership at this point in history would reflect progress, inclusivity and the evolving role of women in our profession,” she said.



Alabi, however, maintained that competence should remain the overriding consideration.



“I would put competence before gender, but where we have a competent woman candidate, as we undoubtedly do in this case, then diversity becomes a legitimate and serious consideration,” she added.