Man United complete £36m signing of Belgium captain Tielemans

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Belgium captain Youri Tielemans has completed his £36 million move from Aston Villa to Manchester United after signing a long-term contract with the Premier League giants.

United confirmed on Tuesday that the 29-year-old midfielder has signed a deal until June 2031, ending his successful spell at Villa Park after emerging as one of the Premier League’s most consistent midfielders.

Fresh from captaining Belgium to the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Tielemans expressed his delight at joining the 20-time English champions.

“Signing for such a special club feels incredible. It is the culmination of years of dedication since I first fell in love with football,” he said in a statement released by Manchester United.

“I have had the privilege of experiencing success in the game and it has only increased my determination to achieve more. The ambition from everyone at the club is extremely clear; we are all determined to push for the biggest trophies over the coming years.”

Tielemans arrives at Old Trafford after another impressive campaign in which he registered seven assists, helped Aston Villa win the UEFA Europa League and scored the opening goal in the final against Freiburg.

According to the club, the Belgian also ranked among the Premier League’s elite midfielders for line-breaking passes and progressive distribution under pressure.

Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox described the signing as another major step in strengthening the squad.

“Youri has consistently been one of the most outstanding midfielders in the Premier League throughout the past seven years,” Wilcox said.

“He has all of the technical qualities, as well as the ambition and mentality, to thrive at Manchester United. His consistency is exceptional, and he will add composure, creativity and leadership to our squad as we continue to build a team ready to challenge for the biggest honours.”

Tielemans becomes United’s latest summer arrival as the club continues its rebuilding project ahead of the 2026-27 season following the earlier signings of Andrey Santos and goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Vanguard News