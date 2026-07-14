World Cup: Spain name unchanged XI for semi-final against France



Spain coach Luis de la Fuente named an unchanged starting line-up for Tuesday’s World Cup semi-final clash with France.

De la Fuente has kept faith with the team that defeated Belgium 2-1 in Friday’s quarter-final in Los Angeles.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz gets the nod ahead of Barcelona’s Pedri to partner Rodri at the base of the Spanish midfield.

Lamine Yamal takes his usual position on the right wing, with Atletico Madrid’s Alex Baena on the opposite flank. Dani Olmo is in the middle behind striker Mikel Oyarzabal.

France are expected to start Bradley Barcola on the left flank instead of his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Desire Doue, a source close to the team said.

Manager Didier Deschamps has chosen Barcola, 23, for his speed in an area of the pitch where he will face Yamal.