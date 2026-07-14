Video: Lagos arrests 56-yr-old man for dumping refuse in drainage

The Lagos State Government has ramped up its enforcement of environmental laws with the arrest of 56-year-old John Ehidreme for allegedly dumping refuse into a drainage channel in Ikorodu.

The arrest, announced on Tuesday by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, underscores the state’s ongoing campaign against improper waste disposal.

Earlier today, Mr. John Ehidreme, 56, was arrested for illegally dumping refuse into a drainage channel at No. 18 Oluoga, Ikorodu.



The Lagos State Government reiterates that indiscriminate waste disposal is a violation of environmental laws, as it obstructs drainage channels,… pic.twitter.com/ODzI9UrvAk — Tokunbo Wahab (@tokunbo_wahab) July 14, 2026

Ehidreme was caught and apprehended by the Lagos State Environmental Taskforce at his residence on No. 18 Oluoga, Ikorodu. Highlighting the severity of the offense, Commissioner Wahab warned that illegal dumping threatens the safety of the entire community.

“The Lagos State Government reiterates that indiscriminate waste disposal is a violation of environmental laws, as it obstructs drainage channels, contributes to flooding, and poses significant public health and environmental risks,” he said.

This arrest closely follows another enforcement action in Pedro, Shomolu, where Ms. McCarthy of No. 56 Adaranijo Street was apprehended.

Authorities launched an investigation after receiving reports that she had instructed her child to dump trash into a covered drainage system.

Wahab strongly condemned the incident, urging parents to teach their children to respect public infrastructure instead of encouraging violations.

“Encouraging acts that contribute to blocked drains and environmental degradation is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the commissioner said.

The commissioner concluded by emphasizing that keeping Lagos clean and resilient against seasonal flooding requires active cooperation from everyone.

He urged residents to utilize government-approved channels for waste disposal and to comply fully with state environmental regulations.