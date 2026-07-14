Macron presents UK’s Starmer with France’s highest award

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer attend the Coalition of the Willing meeting on security guarantees for Ukraine at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, July 13, 2026. Teresa Suarez/Pool via REUTERS



Britain’s outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been awarded France’s highest honour, in recognition of his work on the security of Europe and Ukraine.

President Emmanuel Macron’s office said he presented Starmer with the Legion d’honneur on Monday in Paris, where he was attending a summit of Ukraine’s allies.

Starmer, who has been prime minister since winning a landslide election victory in July 2024, is the first UK prime minister to receive the award.

He is due to leave office within days after losing the confidence of his governing Labour party over a slew of domestic policy U-turns that hit his popularity.

In contrast, he is held in high regard by many foreign leaders on issues from Ukraine to forging closer European ties.

Starmer is due to be replaced as Labour leader and prime minister by Andy Burnham, a veteran former minister, who is also a pro-European centrist.

Starmer, 63, attended the annual July 14 military parade in central Paris as a guest of Macron, alongside other Ukraine allies.

Presenting the former human rights lawyer and chief state prosecutor with the legion d’honneur, Macron praised his “personal leadership” and “commitments” to “the security of Europe, Ukraine, the bilateral relationship” and his “decency”.

Starmer and Labour’s return to power, after 14 years in opposition, marked a sea-change in relations with Britain’s closest European allies, including France.

Under the Conservatives, Britain left the European Union after a divisive 2016 referendum on membership.

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