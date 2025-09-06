Residents displaced as Lagos embarks on demolition of buildings, shanties along Iyana Oworo, Lekki coastlines

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Property owners and occupants were displaced after a combined enforcement team of the Lagos State Government, in the early hours on Saturday, commenced removal of all unapproved buildings along Lekki and Iyana Oworosonki coastal lines in the State.

This is coming barely two days after the State Government, through the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, raised the alarm that about 10,625 cubic metres of sand are dredged daily in Lagos, warning that unchecked activities could destabilise the ecosystem, damage aquatic habitats and could lead to total collapse of the lagoon and waterfront areas.

Demolitions

The affected residents in Ojulari Community, Oworonshoki were thrown into confusion around midnight when the bulldozers of State Government enforcement team stormed the area and embarked on demolition of identified properties over alleged unapproved developmental plans.

Owners and occupants, numbering hundreds, were left homeless as a result.

The exercise, led by the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, began at about 2 am with bulldozers, machines, and Rapid Response Squad, RRS officers waking residents and demolishing houses.

Mayhem slightly broke out when armed security personnel released tear gas canisters at around 12 am. Tension later calmed when the affected occupants were allowed for few minutes to remove their belongings at 1 am, following outrage from residents who were joined by sympathisers and social miscreants,

However, in a twist of event, the state enforcement team later suspended the demolition exercise for two weeks to further allow affected residents to remove their belongings.

The demolitions were carried out simultaneously in Oworosonki and Lekki areas by Lagos State Task Force and Rapid Response Squad, RRS of the State Police Command.

At Iyana Oworosonki, demolition was restricted to unapproved buildings in sand filled site facing the Lagoon. A scheme approved and initiated by the former State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode for the development of the area.

It was gathered that the occupants were issued a month quit notice but refused to vacate. However, the exercise was later suspended following appeals by affected residents to afford more opportunity to move their properties to safe location.

According to a source, several buildings have already been demolished as at press time.

Meanwhile, the demolition in Lekki, it was gathered was restricted to shanties accommodating miscreants who have been terrorizing road users and violating environmental laws.

Recall that the State Government, while raising the alarm underscored the urgency of addressing the challenges threatening the state’s lagoon and waterfronts.

The Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure has also intensified preparations for the forthcoming maiden Lagos State Waterfront Summit, scheduled to hold on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Victoria Island, Lagos.

The three-day summit, is themed: “Pressure on the Lagoon: The Lagos Experience.”

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, at Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, Commissioner of the ministry, Dayo Bush Alebiosu, explained that the theme of the event was designed to spotlight the increasing pressures on Lagos’ lagoon, stimulate informed conversations, and generate sustainable solutions.

Alebiosu revealed that coastal erosion has already swept away some Lagos coastal communities, including Idotun Village in Ibeju-Lekki, displacing families and destroying livelihoods. He noted that this challenge is not unique to Lagos alone, citing Keta Municipality in Ghana as another West African coastal area currently battling similar devastating erosion.

“Coastal erosion is a regional problem with global implications. Lagos must take urgent steps to safeguard its communities, infrastructure, and economy,” Alebiosu stated.

He added that the Lagos State Government has initiated collaboration with the Netherlands, a country renowned for its expertise in coastal and water management, to find lasting and innovative solutions.

On the issue of illegal dredging, Alebiosu stressed that unchecked activities could also endanger waterfront settlements.

To arrest the menace, he said the ministry is working on a comprehensive bathymetric and hydrographic survey to determine over-dredged and under-dredged areas, with locations such as Ibeshe already identified as heavily impacted by illegal dredging activities.

Beyond tackling challenges, the commissioner stressed the importance of harnessing the vast economic and social potentials of the lagoon.

He explained that the lagoon, “If properly managed, can serve as a hub for transportation, tourism, fisheries, and trade, creating jobs and boosting livelihoods for Lagosians.”

Alebiosu noted that the pressing realities necessitated the invitation of over 500 experts and professionals across multiple fields to the forthcoming summit.

According to him, “Their insights and recommendations will be invaluable in charting practical solutions to salvage, restore, and sustainably manage the lagoon.

“The lagoon is not just a body of water; it is our heritage, our economy, and our future. This summit is a call to action for Lagosians, experts, and stakeholders, to work together in protecting it before it is too late.”

He however, reaffirming the commitment of the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to preserving the state’s waterfronts, noting that the summit would mark a turning point in Lagos’ approach to waterfront management.