‘They lied to us’: Makoko residents protest demolitions beyond safety setbacks at Lagos Assembly

By Elizabeth Osayande

Residents of Makoko, the historic waterfront community built on the Lagos Lagoon, staged an emotional protest at the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday, decrying the ongoing demolition of their homes by state government officials, which they claim has far exceeded agreed safety limits.

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The protest is coming amidst confusion and distress, as residents stated they initially understood the demolition drive was solely targeting structures built within a mandated 30-meter safety setback from high-tension power lines.

These critical transmission lines crisscross the densely- populated neighbourhood and the nearby Third Mainland Bridge.

However, according to community representatives and the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), the demolitions have pushed far beyond this boundary.

“They have passed more than a 100-metre setback. They are even going to the 200-metre. They lied to us,” declared Zikora Ibeh, representing CAPPA, addressing the crowd and journalists. Her statement echoed the widespread sentiment of betrayal among the protesters.

Hundreds of Makoko residents, many displaced and fearing further destruction, marched carrying placards with urgent pleas directed at President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Messages like “Please, hear our cry, limit demolition to 100 meters”; “Spare our homes, save our families”; and “We beg for mercy,” underscored the desperation of a community facing the loss of shelter and livelihood.

The protesters brought their grievances directly to the legislative arm of the state government.

Ogundipe S. Olukayode, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, addressed the crowd on behalf of the Speaker.

He acknowledged their distress, calmed the protesters, received their formal complaints, and assured them their grievances would be presented before the full House for deliberation and action.

Adding a poignant political appeal, community spokesman Jude Ojo directly addressed government officials present.

“We plead with you to come to our aid,” Ojo implored, highlighting the community’s historical support during elections. “Makoko has always stood with the government; we ask that you stand with us now in our hour of need.”

The protest highlights the ongoing tension between urban development, safety regulations, and the rights of vulnerable communities in Nigeria’s largest city. While the Lagos State Government has cited safety concerns related to the power lines as justification for the initial clearance, the extension of the demolition zone to 100-200 meters, as claimed by residents and CAPPA, has sparked accusations of overreach and broken promises.

Residents now await the response of the Lagos State House of Assembly and the state government, hoping for an immediate halt to the demolitions beyond the 30-meter zone and a resolution that addresses their displacement and the future of their community.

Vanguard News