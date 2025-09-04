Police deploys Adejobi to Delta State as DCP, Operations

Force PRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi

By: Kingsley Ononobi

The Nigerian Police Force, has elevated and deployed Olumuyiwa Adejobi to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Delta State Command.

DCP Adejobi, who until recently served as the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, was decorated with his new rank following the approval of the Police Service Commission, PSC.

His redeployment, according to the Force Headquarters, is a strategic posting that places him at the helm of operations in one of the most operationally sensitive commands in the country.

This development puts to rest speculations by some media platforms, that suggested Adejobi was “controversially removed” as Force PRO.

Police authorities clarified that his transition was neither punitive nor controversial but part of the routine progression and deployment of senior officers within the Force.

Sources noted that with his wealth of experience in public communication, operational management, and community policing, DCP Adejobi’s new role in Delta State was not only a promotion in rank but also a posting to a more strategic and sensitive position.

“The deployment of officers is a normal administrative procedure in the Nigeria Police Force. DCP Adejobi’s record of professionalism, commitment, and service excellence made him a natural fit for this crucial operational responsibility,” a senior officer said.