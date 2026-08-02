Osun Election: Ignore threats, vote en masse, Adeleke urges Osun electorate

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO — With less than two weeks to the Osun State governorship election, Governor Ademola Adeleke has urged residents not to be intimidated by threats or violence but to come out in large numbers to vote on August 15.

Adeleke made the appeal while addressing worshippers during a church service at Winners’ Chapel, Osogbo, on Sunday.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the governor accused the opposition of being responsible for the violence recorded in the state ahead of the election.

According to him, “Because the people have rejected them, because voters have endorsed me, and because defeat stares them in the face, they have resorted to violence. We are not scared. Osun people are not afraid.

“On August 15, Osun people will show agents of violence that we are not cowards. Our people’s safety is guaranteed. Come out and vote. Reject those behind violence by voting against them on August 15.

“We are not scared of the Osun APC. We have the capacity and the strength, but we care about the safety of our people. My primary goal is the protection and safety of our people. Come out and vote your conscience.”

The governor said he was confident of victory, attributing his optimism to what he described as his administration’s achievements in workers’ welfare, healthcare, education, infrastructure, agriculture and other sectors.

“Our achievements in workers’ welfare, health, education, infrastructure, agriculture and other sectors speak for us.

“I am confident of victory on August 15. We represent the light, and we shall overcome darkness. Osun people must continue to stand up for their democratic rights,” he said.

Earlier, the Resident Pastor of Winners’ Chapel, Pastor Adekunle Oluseyi, prayed for the governor, asking God to grant him wisdom and strength in the discharge of his responsibilities.