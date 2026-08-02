Olowu Kuta to Olowu of Owu Abeokuta: Your reign continues to attract admiration, respect across Nigeria

By Matthew Johnson

The Olowu of Kuta Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oba Hameed Makama Oyelude, Tegbosun III, has congratulated the Olowu of Owu Abeokuta, Oba Saka Adelola Matemilola, Olúyálọ̀ Ọ̀tílẹ́ta VII, on the occasion of his coronation anniversary.



In a congratulatory message, Oba Oyelude described the celebration as a testament to God’s grace and the remarkable leadership that has characterised the reign of the Olowu of Owu Abeokuta since his ascension to the throne.



The monarch commended Oba Matemilola for his unwavering commitment to promoting peace, unity, cultural heritage and sustainable development in Owu Abeokuta, noting that his reign has “continued to attract admiration and respect across Nigeria and beyond.”



Oba Oyelude prayed that “Almighty God would grant the Olowu of Owu Abeokuta many more years in good health, divine wisdom and renewed strength to continue providing purposeful leadership for the people of Owu Abeokuta and contributing meaningfully to national development.”



He wished the Olowu of Owu Abeokuta “a joyous coronation celebration and reaffirmed the enduring bond of brotherhood among traditional rulers committed to preserving the rich Yoruba cultural heritage, fostering peaceful coexistence and advancing the development of their respective communities.”



The Olowu of Kuta further expressed confidence that the reign of the Olowu of Owu Abeokuta “would continue to usher in greater peace, progress and prosperity for Owu Abeokuta, while inspiring future generations through exemplary traditional leadership.”