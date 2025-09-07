Pathfinder Arewa Project hails Gov Alia’s transformational impact on Benue

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Pathfinder Arewa Project has applauded the Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, for what it described as his “compassionate, inclusive, and transformational leadership” in repositioning the state for peace and development.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Abdulhamid Abdullahi Jakadan, the group particularly commended the governor’s recent donation of ₦5 million each to the families of security operatives who lost their lives in the fight against banditry in the state.

The beneficiaries include families of officers from the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian military, the Benue State Civil Protection Guards, and the Operation Zenda joint task force. The donations were disbursed on September 5, 2025.

“This gesture is a testament to Governor Alia’s commitment to recognising the ultimate sacrifice made by these brave security personnel in defence of peace and security,” Jakadan said.

The organisation further lauded the governor for convening a four-day security summit in April in partnership with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and for establishing a 10,000-man state security outfit in 2024, equipped with motorcycles and Hilux vans, to complement federal security agencies.

Beyond security, the group highlighted the administration’s strides across infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, and social welfare. Key projects listed include:

Construction or rehabilitation of 394 km of roads and 20 township roads in Makurdi.

A ₦5 billion Light Up Makurdi solar street lighting project.

Ongoing 374 school projects, rehabilitation of 52 schools, employment of 9,000 teachers, and payment of WAEC/NECO/NABTEB fees for public school students.

Distribution of subsidised fertiliser and improved seedlings to farmers under the “Alia Cares” initiative.

Revitalisation of Benue Links with over 100 new buses.

ICT and digital skills training for more than 10,000 youths in partnership with Google, Microsoft, and other international institutions.

On social welfare, the statement cited Governor Alia’s support for internally displaced persons (IDPs), prompt salary and pension payments, and sponsorship of both Christian and Muslim faithful for pilgrimages to promote unity and harmony.

“The strides recorded under Governor Alia’s leadership reflect a results-driven, inclusive, and compassionate governance approach,” the Pathfinder Arewa Project stressed, while urging the people of Benue to remain law-abiding and supportive of the administration.

It added that with visionary leadership and collective effort, Benue State was on course to becoming “a beacon of peace, progress, and prosperity in Nigeria.”