Abductors of Kebbi High Court Judge demand N200m ransom

By Haruna Aliyu

Abductors of the Kebbi State High Court Judge, Justice Faruku Bunza, have demanded N200 million for his release.

Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Umar Hadejia, and brother of the abducted judge, Malami Bunza, confirmed this to journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

Hadejia said the police received intelligence on the demand after launching a swift response to the judge’s abduction, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday at his residence along Zogirma Road in Bunza.

He said he has deployed a combined team of police operatives to comb suspected escape routes used by the kidnappers in a bid to rescue the judge unharmed and apprehend those responsible.

He added that multiple checkpoints had been mounted along strategic routes believed to have been used by the abductors to prevent their escape.

The police commissioner expressed confidence that the ongoing operation would lead to the safe rescue of the judge and the arrest of the kidnappers.

He added that the family also reported that the kidnappers had contacted a registrar of the High Court in Abuja regarding negotiations over the N200 million ransom.

Yusuf, the judge’s brother, also confirmed to our correspondent that he was contacted by his brother’s abductors and they demanded N200 million from the family for him to be released.

He said, “Yes, they contacted me; they asked for N200 million from the family. We don’t know what to do now but we believe the authorities and security operatives are doing their duty to secure his release.”