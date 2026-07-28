Robbers kill Ogun polytechnic student, injure three as NANS raises security concerns

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has condemned the killing of a final-year student of D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori, Ogun State, during a reported armed robbery attack in Eruku Community, Ewekoro Local Government Area.

The victim, an HND II Marketing student, was reportedly shot during the attack, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, a few days before the completion of her final examinations.

Three other students were injured in the incident, including a female student who reportedly sustained a severe ear injury and another student who suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, for treatment.

The incident sparked a protest by students, who blocked the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway for several hours, disrupting traffic.

Confirming the incident, the Rector of D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Dr. Goke Rafiu, said armed robbers reportedly invaded about 15 residential buildings in Eruku Community, located behind the institution and largely occupied by students.

He said one student died while three others sustained injuries during the attack.

“Some armed robbers raided about 15 houses in Eruku where many of our students reside. During the attack, one student was killed, while three others sustained injuries. One of the injured students has been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, for treatment,” he said.

According to the rector, the institution’s management, accompanied by police officers and the Chairman of the Governing Council, Ambassador Toye Okanlawon, visited the community to assess the situation and discuss immediate security measures.

He appealed to students to remain calm while the government, security agencies and community leaders work to improve security in the area.

Following the incident, the institution postponed examinations scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the Timetable, Examination and Academic Calendar Committee, Mr. Gideon Adekunle, the institution said the postponement was intended to allow affected students time to recover emotionally and to honour the deceased.

A revised examination timetable, the statement added, would be announced later.

The Students’ Union Government (SUG) President, Comrade Owoigbe Blessing, said the attack occurred around midnight and expressed concern over what she described as recurring security challenges in the community.

She appealed to the Ogun State Government to strengthen security around the institution and neighbouring communities.

Reacting to the incident, NANS described the killing as tragic and expressed concern over the safety of students living in off-campus communities.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Oladimeji Uthman, the association advised students with alternative accommodation to temporarily relocate until security improves.

NANS also called on the Ogun State Police Command to carry out a thorough investigation into the attack and bring those responsible to justice.

The association urged Governor Dapo Abiodun to strengthen security around tertiary institutions through collaboration with security agencies, school authorities, local government councils, traditional rulers and student leaders.

It further appealed to the Eleruku of Eruku, Oba Kolawole Edunjobi Adifase, and other community leaders to work with security agencies to address criminal activities in the area.

Similarly, the Ogun State Chairman of NANS, Comrade Olabode Faruq Success, called for improved surveillance and increased security patrols around student communities.

“The rate of insecurity around our campuses is becoming alarming. Students should not lose their lives while pursuing education. We need stronger collaboration between the police, local vigilantes and community leaders to guarantee the safety of students,” he said.

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed the attack and said officers had been deployed to maintain law and order during the students’ protest.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, said officers were engaging with the protesting students and described the demonstration as peaceful.

The incident has renewed concerns over the security of students residing in off-campus communities, with stakeholders calling for measures to prevent similar attacks.