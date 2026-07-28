Vinicius Jr makes transfer decision as Arsenal eyes move

Vinicius Jr

Arsenal have reportedly been informed of Vinicius Junior’s desire to resolve his future at Real Madrid this summer, with the Brazilian prioritising a new contract despite ongoing transfer speculation linking him with the Premier League champions.

The 26-year-old has entered the final year of his current deal at the Santiago Bernabéu, prompting reports that Arsenal are closely monitoring his situation as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attack with a world-class signing.

Recent reports suggested Arsenal’s hierarchy had approved a move for the Brazil international, with Arteta said to be a strong admirer of the winger.

The Gunners are also reportedly prepared to make Vinicius the club’s highest-paid player by offering wages exceeding £350,000 per week.

However, Real Madrid remain determined to keep one of their biggest stars, and reports indicate that head coach Jose Mourinho has made it clear he does not want Vinicius to leave before the start of the new season.

Contract negotiations are expected to resume once the forward returns from a short break in his hometown of São Gonçalo following the FIFA World Cup, with both parties keen to reach an agreement as soon as possible.

According to Spanish journalist Tomás Roncero, Vinicius has privately expressed his desire to settle his future quickly and avoid any possibility of leaving Madrid as a free agent when his contract expires.

Speaking on Cadena SER’s El Larguero, Roncero claimed the winger has been telling those close to him that he feels indebted to Real Madrid for the faith they showed in him when they signed him as an 18-year-old from Brazilian club Flamengo.

“In recent weeks, he’s been saying to those around him that he doesn’t want to leave without Real Madrid receiving a single euro: ‘I can’t leave Madrid for free because Madrid took me in when I was 18, from a humble family, with a difficult social and personal situation, and they believed in me.

“They paid €45m euros when it was just a gamble, a promise, nothing more, ‘Madrid has given me everything, I can’t leave without leaving a single euro in the bank’, I’m saying what he’s telling his friends.”

Roncero added that while the player’s representatives may take a tougher stance during negotiations, Vinicius himself is focused on ensuring there is no risk of him walking away from the Spanish giants for nothing.

“Maybe his agents are more calculating when it comes to negotiations.

“But that’s what Vinicius is saying, that he can’t leave Madrid for free.”

Vinicius has established himself as one of Madrid’s key players since joining from Flamengo in 2018. He has scored 128 goals and provided 100 assists in 375 appearances, helping the Spanish giants win 14 major trophies, including three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League crowns.

Despite continued interest from Arsenal, the latest developments suggest Vinicius’ priority remains extending his stay at Real Madrid, with talks expected to intensify in the coming weeks.

Vanguard News