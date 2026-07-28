Why I haven’t visited my hometown since becoming INEC Chair – Amupitan

INEC Chair, INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitah

…Flags misinformation threat to elections

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, on Tuesday reflected on the enormous responsibilities of leading the nation’s electoral body, disclosing how he has been unable to visit his hometown since becoming the nation’s Chief Electoral Officer.

Amupitan also flagged misinformation and disinformation as growing challenges to credible elections in the digital age.

The INEC chair spoke when he received a delegation of the Okun Development Association ODA, led by its President-General, Amb. Akenson Rotimi, on a courtesy visit to the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

INEC in a tweet on its “X” handle quoted Amupitan as explaining that the demands of his office had also prevented him from receiving the delegation earlier.

Describing his appointment as “a call to service,” the INEC Chairman said the responsibility of managing Nigeria’s electoral process requires commitment, integrity and impartiality.

He thanked the Okun community for its prayers and encouragement, saying they had remained a source of strength throughout his national assignment.

Prof. Amupitan acknowledged the challenges posed by misinformation and disinformation in the digital age, stressing that INEC remains committed to discharging its constitutional mandate professionally and in accordance with the law.

Earlier, Amb. Rotimi congratulated Prof. Amupitan on his appointment as INEC Chairman, describing it as a well-deserved recognition of his integrity, competence and distinguished record of service.

He said the appointment had brought pride to the Okun people, whom he described as a community renowned for producing men and women of exceptional character and excellence.

Rotimi commended the Chairman on his appointment to the nation’s top electoral office and assured him of the continued prayers and support of the Okun people as he leads the Commission in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.