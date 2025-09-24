Nigeria, China reaffirm commitment to mutual growth, development

File: President Bola Tinubu (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, FOCAC, in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on September 5, 2024. Photo: GREG BAKER / AFP.

By Nkiruka Nnorom

As China marked its 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and 56 years of its diplomatic relations with Nigeria, both countries have reaffirmed their commitment to deepen their ties, leveraging shared history, cultural exchanges and economic complementarities to build a brighter future for both countries.

This commitment was made by Ms. Yan Yuqing, Consul General, PRC in Lagos, and Hon. Jaafaru Yakubu, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on China-Nigeria Parliamentary Relations, at the reception to celebrate the founding of PRC, in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Yakubu hailed the strategic partnership between Nigeria and China, saying that it has yielded tangible benefits in infrastructure, trade, technology, education and cultural exchanges.

He, therefore, reaffirmed Nigeria’s determination to remain a reliable partner of China in building a community with shared future, saying that together, both nations could contribute not only to African development, but also to global peace, stability and prosperity.

He said: “This year’s celebration is especially significant as October 1 is a day of shared pride for both nations marking the 76th anniversary of China’s National Day and the 65th anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence. These milestones remind us of our shared struggles for sovereignty, development and dignity, as well as the enduring friendship between our two people.

“Over the years, China and Nigeria have built a strategic partnership anchored on mutual respect, shared aspirations and practical cooperation. From infrastructure to technology, trade, education and cultural exchanges, our partnership has yielded tangible benefits for both countries.

“The National Assembly, through my committee, remains firmly committed to strengthening this relationship in line with our people’s aspirations.”

Yakubu expressed the federal government’s support for China’s Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiative (GGI), which calls for a more just, equitable and international order and noted that the National Assembly stands ready to ensure that Nigeria harnesses the immense opportunities presented by GGI for the benefit of the citizens.

On her own part, Ms. Yuqing said that China-Nigeria comprehensive partnership has yielded fruitful results with bilateral trade reaching $21.89 billion in 2024 and Nigeria becoming China’s second largest trading partner in Africa.

She highlighted the importance of people-to-people exchanges, citing the growing number of Nigerian youths learning Chinese language and culture.

She affirmed China’s commitment to continue to uphold the principle of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith in its relations with Africa, including Nigeria.

“This year marks the 65th anniversary of the independence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the 54th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Nigeria.

“Over the past 54 years, China and Nigeria have consistently respected and supported each other. Last year. Chinese President, Xi Jinping and Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu announced the elevation of China-Nigeria relations to a comprehensive strategic bilateral ties.

“Under the framework of building high-quality Belt and Road Initiative, China and Nigeria have achieved fruitful results. In 2024, bilateral trade reached $21.89 billion, with China’s imports from Nigeria totaling $2.99 billion, increase 25.8% year-on-year. Until July of this year, bilateral trade amounted to $15.483 billion, increasing 34.7% year-on-year, making Nigeria the second-largest trading partner of China in Africa.

“It should be noted that with the vigorous promotion of Chinese Consulate General in Lagos, local exchanges, economic and trade cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges within our consular district have become increasingly vibrant,” she said.