My stage name has no meaning – Nasty C confesses

By Adewale Adesewa

South African rapper, David Junior Ngcobo, better known as Nasty C, has confessed that his stage name has no meaning.

The award-winning artiste made this known during a recent interview with YouTuber Madame Joyce in London.

Nasty C explained that the name was not carefully chosen, but just a mix of random letters he put together.

“It’s random. I just put a bunch of letters together and I started making words out of it, and then I picked that one. I have no idea what the C stands for,” he said.

The ‘Coolest Kid in Africa’ singer also admitted that he lied about the story he used to tell people about how the name came to be.

Nasty C once claimed that his first producer called him “Nasty Cat” and that he formed his stage name from it.

“It’s a lie. I just wanted to have a story and to mention that guy’s name because he helped me at the start of my career. He recorded me, made beats for me, and taught me how to use the studio,” the 28-year-old confessed.

Nasty C further revealed that he plans to change his stage name to Ivyson, which is inspired by his late mother’s name, Ivy.

“That will make a name. My mom’s name is Ivy, so I will use Ivyson as the name,” he added, showing off the word tattooed on his arm.

The rapper said he feels the new name will represent him better as he continues to grow in his music career.