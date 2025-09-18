Lagos police probe viral video of college students smoking, drinking

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Police Command has launched an investigation into a viral video allegedly showing students of Excel College, Ejigbo, engaging in smoking, drinking and dancing inside their hostel.

The disturbing footage, which reportedly originated in April 2025 but only surfaced online recently, has drawn public outrage and condemnation from parents and education stakeholders.

In a response, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, to take over the case from the Ejigbo Police Division, which had earlier invited the school principal for questioning.

According to police sources, the school principal, who also doubles as the proprietor, explained that the students featured in the viral clip had already graduated.

He, however, assured that the school is cooperating fully with investigators to unravel the circumstances that led to the incident.

While investigation is ongoing, the Police Command has urged school authorities, parents, and guardians to intensify efforts in properly guiding their wards, stressing the need to instill discipline, moral values and responsible conduct in students.

“The Command remains committed to ensuring peace, security and orderliness across Lagos State,” Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, said in a statement issued yesterday.

Vanguard News