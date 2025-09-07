Kigali set to buzz as team flags off road to ABF 2025

By Efe Onodjae

The city of Kigali, Rwanda, is already warming up for what promises to be Africa’s biggest tech celebration as convener of the Africa Blockchain Festival (ABF), Olubunmi Fabunwo, officially flagged off the Road to ABF 2025. According to the organizers, the Blockchain Festival (ABF) 2025 is billed to hold in Kigali, Rwanda, from November 7 to 9, 2025.

In a press conference held at Victoria Island, Lagos, Fabunwo, flanked by his energetic team, announced that the festival will light up Kigali bringing together innovators, investors, regulators, and creators in what he described as “a true festival of ideas, technology and African creativity.”

Fabunwo, who was visibly excited, described the journey to ABF as a four-year dream finally taking shape.

“ABF is not just another conference. It’s a festival—where we network, learn, showcase real use cases of blockchain and AI, and most importantly, celebrate Africa. Too often we’re seen as consumers; this is our time to show the world that Africa produces, innovates, and leads,” he declared, drawing applause from the audience.

He explained that Kigali was chosen because of Rwanda’s progressive ICT policies and openness to partnership. “We met the Minister of ICT within days of landing. That tells you Rwanda is ready to embrace innovation and support builders,” he said.

The festival will feature panel discussions, workshops, live demonstrations of blockchain applications beyond cryptocurrency, as well as tours of Kigali’s vibrant innovation hubs.

On his part, Fiyin Odebunmi, one of the convener assured that the forthcoming event will place African innovators at the heart of global conversations around technology, creativity and digital transformation.

He noted that the driving vision behind ABF is to showcase Africa not just as a consumer of technology but as a continent of creators and producers.

“Too often, Africans are seen only as consumers. But that is not true. We are producers. We can innovate, we can create, and we can give value. ADF is about spotlighting African builders, giving them the platform to be recognised globally.

“Events like this are where you meet global builders and learn from each other. But this time, it won’t just be another talkshop, it’s about Africa taking centre stage and proving that we can deliver world-class innovation,” he added.