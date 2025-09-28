Jonathan will contest, return to Aso Rock as president in 2027— Jerry Gana

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Former Minister of Information and Orientation, Professor Jerry Gana, has declared with certainty that former President Goodluck Jonathan will contest the 2027 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and reclaim the presidency.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the PDP Niger State Congress in Minna on Saturday, Gana said Nigerians had experienced two other leaders after Jonathan and were now yearning for his return.

“In 2015, former President Goodluck Jonathan said his ambition was not worth the blood of Nigerians. After him, another President ruled for eight years, and now another has ruled for two years. Nigerians have seen the difference, and the difference is very clear. Nigerians are now asking us to bring back our friend, former President Goodluck Jonathan,” Gana stated.

“I can confirm that Goodluck Ebele Jonathan will contest the presidential election in 2027 as PDP candidate, and we should be prepared to vote for him to return as President again,” he added.

Describing the PDP as “truly democratic and grassroots-oriented,” Gana said the party had always allowed Nigerians to freely choose their leaders. He maintained that the PDP remained popular because of its people-centred programmes.

On the party’s internal affairs, the former minister dismissed talks of crisis, insisting disagreements had long been resolved. “When there was a near crisis in the party, the founding fathers convened a consultative conference in Abuja and addressed all the issues. We are now prepared for the task ahead in 2027,” he assured.

He urged Nigerians to “shine their eyes” and vote out the present administration in favour of Jonathan’s return for “good governance.”

Meanwhile, the state congress produced Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed Halidu as the new chairman of the party with 1,289 votes, defeating Zonal Chairman Alhaji Yahaya Abdullahi (Ability), who polled 1,269 votes.

Other winners included Alhaji Khadi Kuta, returned unopposed as Secretary, and Mrs Salome Ndakosu, who emerged Woman Leader with 1,373 votes against Ramotu Jibrin’s 590.

In his acceptance speech, Halidu called for unity, urging members to “join hands in ensuring the return of a people-oriented government in 2027.”