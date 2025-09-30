Itohaosa Isibor speaks on water, climate change, and innovation

By Samson Adebiyi

In an era where climate change and rapid urbanization are putting America’s infrastructure under immense pressure, engineers are at the forefront of building resilience for communities. One of the brightest rising figures in this critical field is Itohaosa Inemesit Monica Isibor, a Hydrology & Hydraulics Engineer whose groundbreaking work spans floodplain mapping, stormwater planning, and environmental monitoring.

With academic honors from Texas A&M University–Kingsville, federally funded research collaborations with the U.S. Department of Defense and NASA, and publications in high-impact journals, Ms. Isibor is already shaping how water resources are managed across the nation. In this interview, she reflects on her journey, research impact, and what lies ahead for water resilience in the 21st century.

Can you tell us what first sparked your interest in environmental and water engineering?

Growing up, I was always fascinated by the way water shapes both landscapes and communities. When I began studying engineering, I realized how critical water management is to public safety, infrastructure, and even national security. That realization set me on this path.

You’ve earned some of the highest academic honors at Texas A&M University–Kingsville. What do those achievements mean to you?

Receiving the Distinguished Student Award and the Outstanding Graduate Student Award was incredibly humbling. For me, it was not just about grades or research, but about the recognition that my work could have a real-world impact. It motivated me to keep pushing forward.

One of your major projects was funded by the Department of Defense. Can you explain what that entailed?

With NASA, I contributed to predictive models of river water quality. These models help us forecast changes in water systems before they become crises, which is especially important for protecting ecosystems and ensuring safe water supplies for communities.

You also worked on a NASA-backed project. How did that contribute to environmental monitoring?

Yes, that initiative focused on developing the first continuous floodplain depth maps of the U.S. These maps are vital because they provide a much clearer picture of building vulnerability in flood-prone areas. It’s a tool that strengthens disaster preparedness and helps communities make smarter planning decisions.

Your work has reached global audiences, including publication in Nature Scientific Data. How do you view that recognition?

Publishing in a journal of that caliber was a milestone. The study on human-driven alterations of global floodplains is already being cited in international discussions about climate resilience, which shows that local research can have global implications.

Beyond research, you’re active in professional organizations like ASCE, NSBE, and TSPE. Why is that important to you?

Engineering doesn’t happen in isolation. Being part of these organizations helps me connect with peers, mentor younger engineers, and contribute to shaping policies and standards in the profession. It’s about giving back and ensuring that engineering continues to evolve with integrity.

Looking ahead, what do you see as the greatest challenge and opportunity in water resource engineering?

The greatest challenge is climate change, no question. But the opportunity lies in innovation, using science, technology, and collaboration to build infrastructure that not only adapts to current conditions but anticipates future ones. I believe that’s where engineers can make the most impact.

As climate risks mount and America confronts new environmental challenges, voices like Itohaosa Inemesit Monica Isibor’s underscore the vital role of engineers in safeguarding the future. Blending research excellence with practical solutions, she represents a new generation of problem-solvers determined to protect communities through science-driven innovation. Her journey is a reminder that resilience is not just built — it’s engineered.