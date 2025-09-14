Inflation now a threat to education sector — Ajayi

Abimbola Ajayi

Abimbola Ajayi is the Director of Yewande Memorial School, which has been in existence for 63years. In this interview, she speaks on the challenges facing the education sector in Nigeria which includes rising costs, inflation and economic instability. Ajayi says the school has adapted to changes in Nigeria’s educational landscape, embracing technology and modern teaching methods while staying rooted in moral and academic excellence.

By Henry Obetta

63 years down the line, how has it been since the establishment of the school?

Since its founding in 1960, Yewande Memorial School (YMS) has remained faithful to its mission of providing qualitative and affordable education. Over the decades, the school has adapted to changes in Nigeria’s educational landscape, embracing technology and modern teaching methods while staying rooted in moral and academic excellence. Its journey is one of resilience, continuity, and impact, as generations of pupils have gone on to become responsible citizens and professionals.

What does the school have that can attract parents to bring their children here?

Parents are drawn to YMS because it strikes the right balance between tradition and modernity. The integration of both Nigerian and British curricula, supported by teaching aids and technology, makes learning effective and engaging. Beyond academics, the school emphasizes discipline, creativity, and character-building. Alumni successes—many of whom gained admission to Lagos’ most prestigious secondary schools—are a testament to the school’s enduring appeal.

Is the school a faith-based one going by its motto?

The school’s motto, “Walk as Children of Light,” speaks to its commitment to nurturing integrity, discipline, and moral values. While inspired by a moral compass, YMS is not faith-restricted. It is open to children of all backgrounds. The motto is less about denominational boundaries and more about raising children who will stand as lights in their communities and nation.

How easy is it to provide quality and affordable education, given the current economic situation in the country?

It is not easy. Inflation, rising costs, and economic instability pose real challenges. Yet YMS has chosen to keep its doors open to all by making education affordable while maintaining standards. This balance requires sacrifice, but it also underscores the school’s founding principle that education should not be the privilege of a few but the right of all.

As an educator, what roles do parents, government, and even students need to play to take education to greater heights?

Education is a shared responsibility. Parents must partner actively with schools, reinforcing values and learning at home. Government must prioritize early childhood education with stronger policies, funding, and oversight. Students, too, must embrace learning with curiosity and diligence. Schools like YMS can only succeed when all stakeholders work together.

Some people say free education is possible in this country given the resources it has. What is your take?

Free education is indeed possible. Nigeria has the resources to make it happen. The real issue is governance, accountability, and political will. If resources are managed transparently and allocated wisely, quality education could be made free – or at least heavily subsidized – without compromising standards. YMS proves on a smaller scale that affordable, high-quality education is achievable.

From the scope of its operation, the school caters to pupils from crèche to primary school level. Why is it not expanding to include the secondary arm?

The choice to focus on Crèche, Nursery and Primary levels is deliberate. YMS believes that the foundation years are the most crucial in a child’s life. If these years are mishandled, it becomes difficult to repair later on. By concentrating on early education, YMS ensures children leave with a strong foundation to excel in any secondary school of their choice.

Could you mention some of the products of the school that are doing great in their callings?

YMS alumni are found excelling in diverse fields – medicine, architecture, engineering, accounting, legal, entrepreneurship, the arts, and public service. At its 60th anniversary, alumnus Akinpelu Asalu described the school as “the Nigerian dream,” recalling how his peers easily gained admission into top Lagos secondary schools. Their success stories are proof that YMS lives up to its motto, preparing pupils to “Walk as Children of Light.”

Cry for Action

The time for polite applause is over. The Federal Ministry of Education must move beyond policy talk to tangible investment in early childhood education. The Lagos State Government must provide direct support for model schools like YMS that have proven their worth over six decades. Corporate Nigeria, banks, telecoms and oil companies must channel their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) budgets into schools that secure the nation’s future, not just into publicity projects. And YMS alumni, many of whom are thriving in medicine, law, engineering, and business, must rise to safeguard the very institution that gave them their foundation.

For 63 years, YMS has carried the vision of raising children who “Walk as Children of Light.” Now, government, private sector, and community must match that vision with action. Anything less is a betrayal of our children, our values, and the Nigeria we claim to want.