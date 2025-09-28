Hamzat urges Nigerians to support reforms, instill values in children

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has appealed to Nigerians to remain steadfast and patient with the ongoing economic reforms targeted at revitalising agriculture and stabilising the national economy.

Hamzat, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the 65th National Independence Day Jumat service held at the Lagos Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja, said the administration remained committed to restoring the country’s agricultural estates as a key driver of food security and economic recovery.

Speaking on fiscal policies, he described the government’s tax reforms as a courageous move designed to reposition the economy.

“For the first time, we have a president who has said democracy must thrive on taxation and the rule of law. That is why he is reshaping our tax system,” Hamzat stated.

He likened the changes to an unpleasant but necessary medical treatment. “No medication for fever tastes sweet,” he added.

On the removal of the fuel subsidy, the deputy governor noted that the decision was taken to free up resources for national development.

“When the subsidy on petroleum products consumes more than the total budget for education, roads and healthcare, we must ask ourselves: are we going to be drinking oil? The essence is to secure a better future,” he said.

Hamzat urged Nigerians to keep faith with the reforms, pray for the President and remain hopeful as the measures gradually bring down prices and strengthen the economy.

He also used the occasion to counsel parents to actively instil positive values in their children and monitor their exposure to artificial intelligence (AI).

“Train your children; if you don’t, AI will train them with potentially harmful consequences. As Muslims, it is crucial to take up this responsibility,” he stressed.

The deputy governor further called on religious leaders to continue guiding their congregations towards moral and civic responsibility.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Layode, who gave the vote of thanks, urged residents to uphold their civic responsibilities and pray for the country’s peace and progress.

The Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaimon Abu-Nollah, along side the Permanent Secretary Mr Adewunmi Ogunsanya were among the dignitaries at the Jumat service. Which formed part of activities marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary.