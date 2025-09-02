‎Gunmen abduct Kogi monarch

‎By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

‎

‎A 2nd class traditional ruler and District head of Bagaji Odo in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi state, HRM David Wada has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

‎

‎The Monarch who was returning from a traditional council meeting in Abejukolo, headquarters of the Local Government Area was waylaid at Ojuwo Ugweche under gun threat and was ferried into the bush.

‎

‎The incident happened around 5pm on Monday.

‎

‎According to the locals, the monarch, who was driven by an okada rider, ran into an ambush at a dangerous Ugweche spot and was forcibly commandeered into the bush, as the rider escaped by the whiskers.

‎

‎The spit which is rumoured to be notorious for kidnapping, was routinely manned by vigilantes and security personnel; however, on the fateful day, there was no security personnel at the scene.

‎

‎Although, government had drafted the military and other sister security personnel to the local government area, insecurity, crime and criminality continued unabated in the area.

‎

‎When contacted, the paramount ruler of the LG , HRH, Boniface Musa, the Onu Ife confirmed the incident and appealed to the security agencies to ensure his safe rescue.

‎

‎Also, the Police Public Relations officer, SP Williams Aya said his men have mobilised hunters, vigilantes and state actors to comb the bush for his release.

‎

‎Recalled that in the wake of the fatal killings and burning of Bagana, Bagaji , Agojeju Odo and Ajokpachi Odo communities by the bandits, the state governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo had deployed a detachment of the military and other security agencies to the area

‎

‎As of the time of filling this report, his abductors have yet to open a line of communication with the family.