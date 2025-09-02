‎Gunmen abduct Kogi monarch

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja
A 2nd class traditional ruler and District head of Bagaji Odo in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi state, HRM David Wada has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.
The Monarch who was returning from a traditional council meeting in Abejukolo, headquarters of the Local Government Area was waylaid at Ojuwo Ugweche under gun threat and was ferried into the bush.
The incident happened around 5pm on Monday.
According to the locals, the monarch, who was driven by an okada rider, ran into an ambush at a dangerous Ugweche spot and was forcibly commandeered into the bush, as the rider escaped by the whiskers.
The spit which is rumoured to be notorious for kidnapping, was routinely manned by vigilantes and security personnel; however, on the fateful day, there was no security personnel at the scene.
Although, government had drafted the military and other sister security personnel to the local government area, insecurity, crime and criminality continued unabated in the area.
When contacted, the paramount ruler of the LG , HRH, Boniface Musa, the Onu Ife confirmed the incident and appealed to the security agencies to ensure his safe rescue.
Also, the Police Public Relations officer, SP Williams Aya said his men have mobilised hunters, vigilantes and state actors to comb the bush for his release.
Recalled that in the wake of the fatal killings and burning of Bagana, Bagaji , Agojeju Odo and Ajokpachi Odo communities by the bandits, the state governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo had deployed a detachment of the military and other security agencies to the area
As of the time of filling this report, his abductors have yet to open a line of communication with the family.
