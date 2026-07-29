BBNaija: ‘If you disobey me, there’ll be consequences’ – HoH Chimsom tells housemates

By Deborah Oyekale

Head of House (HoH) in Big Brother Naija season 11, Chimsom Chuka, has warned his fellow housemates against disobeying his directives.

During a conversation on Tuesday, he repeatedly stressed that every contestant willingly chose to participate in the show and must abide by the rules of the house.

He said, “They did not beg you to audition; voluntary exit is an option and there would be consequences for disobeying the head of house.”

The statement has sparked reactions from viewers, igniting debates on his leadership style.

This has added even more drama as housemates try to adjust to the house.

Chimsom Chuka emerged as the first Head of House of season 11 on Monday.

Unlike previous seasons, he will not occupy the exclusive Head of House lounge despite winning the title. Tram and Sheba were chosen instead to stay in the lounge.