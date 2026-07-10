10 countries with strongest military in Europe

France has been ranked as the country with the strongest military in Europe in the 2026 Global Firepower (GFP) Military Strength Rankings.

The annual Global Firepower Index assesses the military capabilities of countries using its Power Index (PwrIndx), which considers more than 60 factors, including manpower, air power, land and naval assets, logistics, financial resources, geography, and natural resources. A lower PwrIndx score indicates a stronger military.

According to the 2026 rankings, France overtook the United Kingdom to claim the top spot in Europe, while Italy, Germany, and Spain completed the top five. Ukraine, despite the ongoing war with Russia, ranked sixth, followed by Poland, Sweden, Greece, and the Netherlands.

Below are the 10 strongest militaries in Europe in 2026, according to the Global Firepower report.

10. Netherlands

Power Index (PwrIndx): 0.6142

2026 ranking movement: Up

The Netherlands rounds out the top 10, reflecting continued investments in defence modernisation and NATO commitments.

9. Greece

Power Index (PwrIndx): 0.5484

2026 ranking movement: Stable

Greece maintains its position among Europe’s strongest militaries, supported by its strategic location and modern armed forces.

8. Sweden

Power Index (PwrIndx): 0.4834

2026 ranking movement: Up

Sweden climbed in the rankings as it continues to strengthen its military capabilities and expand defence cooperation within Europe.

7. Poland

Power Index (PwrIndx): 0.3891

2026 ranking movement: Stable

Poland remains one of Europe’s fastest-growing military powers, driven by sustained defence spending and force expansion.

6. Ukraine

Power Index (PwrIndx): 0.3691

2026 ranking movement: Stable

Ukraine retained sixth place as it continues to bolster its armed forces amid ongoing security challenges.

5. Spain

Power Index (PwrIndx): 0.3247

2026 ranking movement: Down

Spain slipped in the latest rankings but remains one of Europe’s leading military powers.

4. Germany

Power Index (PwrIndx): 0.2463

2026 ranking movement: Up

Germany moved up the rankings following continued investment in military modernisation and defence capabilities.

3. Italy

Power Index (PwrIndx): 0.2211

2026 ranking movement: Stable

Italy held on to third place, backed by a balanced military force with significant air, land, and naval capabilities.

2. United Kingdom

Power Index (PwrIndx): 0.1881

2026 ranking movement: Down

The United Kingdom dropped to second place but remains one of Europe’s most capable military powers, with a strong global defence presence.

1. France

Power Index (PwrIndx): 0.1798

2026 ranking movement: Up

France emerged as Europe’s strongest military in the 2026 Global Firepower rankings, taking the top spot with the continent’s lowest Power Index score.

The rankings underscore the continued importance of defence investment across Europe, with several countries improving their positions through military modernisation, increased spending, and expanded capabilities.

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