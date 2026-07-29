Gunmen abduct INEC staff in Anambra, shoot businessman, demand N40m

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Gunmen have abducted an employee of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and demanded a N40 million ransom after carrying out separate attacks along the Ebenebe axis of Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State.



The incident was reported by security analyst, Zagazola Makama.



According to the report, Christy Nkiru Okeke, an INEC employee, was abducted at about 7:00pm on July 24.



Her husband later reported the incident to the B Division Police Headquarters in Awka after the kidnappers contacted the family and demanded N40 million for her release.



Makama also reported that about an hour earlier, a businessman, Emmanuel Nwobodo, escaped a similar attack near Ebenebe Community Secondary School after four armed men, dressed in dark clothing, allegedly opened fire on his Mercedes-Benz while he was returning home from Oba.



The report said Nwobodo managed to drive away from the scene before discovering he had sustained a gunshot wound to his left knee, while his vehicle suffered damage to the radiator and rear seat belt guard.



According to the report, one of his staff members, Tochukwu Afunenu, fled into a nearby bush during the attack while carrying the businessman’s ATM card and two mobile phones.



Nwobodo later became suspicious after voice messages were allegedly sent from the staff member’s phone claiming he had been kidnapped and demanding a N40 million ransom.



“Police said extensive combing of surrounding bushes and intelligence-led tracking operations are ongoing to rescue the abducted victim and apprehend the perpetrators,” the report stated.



The report added that investigators are trying to establish whether both attacks, which occurred along the same road within a short period, were carried out by the same criminal gang.