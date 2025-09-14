Group urges community action to end cluster munitions

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The International Action Network on Small Arms Women Network Nigeria (IANSAWNN) has called for stronger grassroots involvement in the fight to eliminate cluster munitions, even as Nigeria is being praised for its leadership role on the continent.

In a press statement signed by its Coordinator, Dr. Mimidoo Achakpa, the group said that grassroots and gender-inclusive approaches are essential to addressing the needs of survivors and ensuring policies are responsive to communities most affected by conflict.

The call followed the release of the Cluster Munition Monitor 2025, which reported major progress in clearing cluster munitions worldwide, while also warning of new challenges that threaten the treaty banning their use.

According to the report, more than 100 square kilometres of land were cleared in 2024 alone, the highest figure in five years. In total, nearly 1.5 million cluster munitions containing 179 million submunitions have been destroyed under the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions.

Despite these gains, setbacks remain.

Lithuania’s withdrawal from the convention in March 2025 marked the first time any state has left a humanitarian disarmament treaty.

Continued use of cluster munitions by Russia, Ukraine, Myanmar and previously Syria has caused heavy civilian casualties, with over 1,200 deaths and injuries recorded in Ukraine since 2022.

The report also raised concerns about U.S. transfers of cluster munitions to Ukraine, including shipments that passed through Germany, a member of the treaty.

According to the report, global opposition to the weapons continues to grow, with even non-signatory countries such as Israel and Cambodia condemning their use.

Nigeria, however, was singled out as a leading African champion of the treaty for pushing African states to join, advocating for stronger victim assistance, supporting mine clearance across the continent, and representing Africa’s concerns in international forums.

As the Meeting of States Parties opens in Geneva this week, Nigeria’s leadership is expected to be crucial in reinforcing the credibility of the treaty.

Speaking on the development, Director of the Cluster Munition Coalition, Ms. Tamar Gabelnick, said, “Seventeen years after the adoption of the Convention on Cluster Munitions, the goal of a cluster munition, free world remains within reach. But this will only be possible if states, including champions like Nigeria, stand firm in defending humanitarian principles.”

IANSAWNN added that combining state leadership with civil society activism provides a strong model for Africa.

Dr. Achakpa stressed that local engagement is vital to ensuring survivors receive medical care, rehabilitation, psychosocial support, and legal protection.