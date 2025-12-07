CANAN hails U.S. terror designation of Nigeria, urges urgent action to end religious violence

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The Christian Association of Nigerian Americans (CANAN) has welcomed the decision by the United States government to designate Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) under the International Religious Freedom Act, describing the move as a critical step toward global accountability over ongoing violence in the country.

In a statement issued from Washington, D.C., CANAN praised the U.S. administration, the Department of State and members of Congress for what it described as their vigilance and moral leadership in recognising the severity of attacks against Christian and other vulnerable communities in Nigeria.

The organisation said the designation reflects the reality of what it called decades of terror targeting religious minorities, adding that successive Nigerian governments had often downplayed or denied the situation.

CANAN urged the Federal Government to confront the crisis with sincerity and urgency, calling for a series of immediate reforms, including the strengthening of intelligence and early-warning systems in rural areas, the creation of structured community protection initiatives, and deeper investment in socio-economic development to counter radicalisation.

The group also called for strict accountability, demanding the prosecution of perpetrators and sponsors of attacks, and the investigation of any officials found to be negligent or complicit.

Highlighting the humanitarian impact of the violence, CANAN said millions of Nigerians had been displaced, with many living in dire conditions in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, while others have fled to neighbouring countries such as Cameroon.

It appealed for expanded food, shelter, healthcare and psychosocial support for displaced persons, as well as protection for refugees and safe, voluntary resettlement once security improves.

The association further stressed the need to support Nigerian security personnel and vigilantes, urging the government to provide medical, financial and educational assistance to injured officers and the families of fallen personnel, as well as public recognition of their sacrifices.

In addition, CANAN called on the United States government to grant Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Nigerians fleeing terror, expand refugee admission opportunities, and prioritise vulnerable groups including women, children and survivors of violence.

CANAN President, Pastor (Dr.) James Fadel, and Acting Executive Director, Pastor Banjo Olaniyan, said the U.S. designation marked “a critical moment of accountability and hope,” urging the global community to intensify efforts to restore peace, dignity and security to affected communities in Nigeria.