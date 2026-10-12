CJN swears in 68 new SANs

Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has sworn in 68 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) at the ceremony marking the 2026/2027 legal year.

The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) reported the development accompanied by a video and photographs shared on its official X handle, on Monday.

During her address at the Supreme Court Complex in Abuja, Kekere-Ekun urged judicial officers to embrace reforms aimed at accelerating the administration of justice, citing the increasing number of cases before the courts.

She also encouraged judges to leverage technology to improve the adjudication of cases.

Reviewing the judiciary’s performance in the year under review, the CJN disclosed that more than 2,000 cases were filed at the Supreme Court, with civil matters accounting for the majority.

Kekere-Ekun also cautioned legal practitioners against discrediting court judgments in the media.

See the full list below:

Advocate Appointees (In Order Of Seniority At The Bar)

1. Ibrahim Gamdeh Adamu, Esq.

2. Jude Chukwuemeka Okafor, Esq.

3. Godwill Achibong Umoh, Esq.

4. Sunday Samuel Obende, Esq.

5. Adebayo Olugbenga Adaralegbe, Esq.

6. Jimson Ejovi Okodaso, Esq.

7. Olalekan Lawrence Bade-John, Esq.

8. Olaotan Thomas Olusegun, Esq.

9. Philemeon Audu Daffi, Esq.

10. Adenrele David Adegborioye, Esq.

11. James Eromosele Agbonhese, Esq.

12. Alexander Nduka Muoka, Esq.

13. Onome Okodiya, Esq.

14. Emmanuel Akunke Akomaye, Esq.

15. Ikhide Ehighelua, Esq.

16. Mas’ud Mobolaji Alabelewe, Esq.

17. Ogunmuyiwa Olayinka Balogun, Esq.

18. Anthony Auditz Iroagalachi, Esq.

19. Mohammed Tajudeen Mohammed, Esq.

20. Odion Peter Odia, Esq.

21. Gbemiga Adaramola, Esq.

22. Moses Okoh Onyilokwu, Esq.

23. Charles Azubuike Obodozie, Esq.

24. Hakeem Obafemi Agaba, Esq.

25. Bimbo Felix Atilola, Esq.

26. Okechukwu Steve Emelieze, Esq.

27. Joshua Demilade Olaniyan, Esq.

28. Igonikon Abiola Adekunle, Esq.

29. Christian Nnadozie Nwokorie, Esq.

30. Sadiku Momoh Ilegieuno, Esq.

31. Sarafa Kolawole Idowu, Esq.

32. Olujoke Enitan Alius, Esq.

33. Oliver Onyenucheya Amuzie, Esq.

34. Adebisi Emmanuel Adeniyi, Esq.

35. Faruk Abdullah, Esq.

36. Sagir Gezawa Suleiman, Esq.

37. Ifeanyi Godwin Ezeuko, Esq.

38. Adebayo Folorunsho Ologe, Esq.

39. Sabiu Gumba Adamu, Esq.

40. Eric Keme-Egolukumor Omare, Esq.

41. Soibi Ideriah Ovia, Esq.

42. Somina Peter Johnbull, Esq.

43. Chinedum Ikenna Umeche, Esq.

44. Emmanuel Eghiegba Ekhasemomhe, Esq.

45. Mohammed El-Hassan Sheriff, Esq.

46. Junaidu Bello Marshall, Esq.

47. Olawale Sunday Fapohunda, Esq.

48. Adebiyi Alaba Adetosoye, Esq.

49. Senior Sulyman Ibrahim, Esq.

50. Agba Eimunjeze, Esq.

51. Ayobamidele Oyekunle Akande, Esq.

52. Adetunji Taiwo Adedoyin Adeniyi, Esq.

53. Olamide Mojigbotoluwa Adekunle, Esq.

54. Umaru Yunusa, Esq.

55. Akorede Habeeb Lawal, Esq.

56. Darlington Nnabuike Ozurumba, Esq.

57. Nnaemeka Francis Patrick Egonu, Esq.

58. Kayode Orire Omosehin, Esq.

59. Mitchel Akinrinsola Aribisala, Esq.

60. Bolu Agbaje Akadri, Esq.

61. Oluwaseun Asimiyu Alao, Esq.

62. Olugbenga Olusanya Ajala, Esq.

63. Mustapha Olayinka Ajenifuja, Esq.

64. Afees Hassan Adebayo, Esq.

65. Mohammed Abiodun Adelodun, Esq.

66. Jonathan Akintola Makinde, Esq.

67. Olajide Salami, Esq.

Successful Academic Applicant

68. Prof. Nnamdi Onyeka Obiaraeri