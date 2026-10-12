Bolt moves to avert shutdown as AUATON urges drivers to withdraw services

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By Dickson Omobola

Following the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON) call for drivers on Bolt and inDrive to withdraw their services over concerns about fares, commissions, welfare and rising operating costs, Bolt has said it is open to constructive engagement with the union.

The union had called on drivers to withdraw their services on both platforms today in protest against the issues affecting their earnings and working conditions.

Reacting in a statement, Bolt said it recognised the important role drivers played in providing mobility services and sustaining Lagos’ app-based transportation ecosystem.

The company said it had noted the concerns raised by AUATON regarding driver earnings, operating costs, platform charges, transparency and welfare, adding that it understood the economic pressures facing drivers.

Commenting on the planned engagement in the statement, Head of Regulatory and Policy, Africa at Bolt, Weyinmi Aghadiuno, said: “Drivers are central to the ride-hailing ecosystem, and we recognise the economic realities they are navigating. We take the concerns being raised seriously and believe the best way forward is through constructive, open and solution-orientated engagement. Our focus is on listening, understanding the issues and identifying practical ways to strengthen the driver experience while ensuring that ride-hailing remains safe, reliable and accessible for everyone.

“We are committed to building a sustainable ecosystem in which drivers, passengers and platforms can continue to thrive. We believe that constructive engagement is the most productive way to address concerns, identify practical solutions and strengthen the relationship between drivers and the platforms on which they operate. In this spirit, Bolt is committed to engaging AUATON and driver representatives in a roundtable discussion early next week to listen to their concerns, exchange perspectives and explore practical areas for further collaboration.

“We approach this engagement in good faith, with a shared interest in a safe, reliable and economically sustainable ride-hailing ecosystem. We believe meaningful progress is best achieved through open communication, mutual understanding and solutions that consider the interests of drivers, passengers and the wider mobility ecosystem.”