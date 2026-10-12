Ayra Starr becomes first African female singer to headline NFL halftime show

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has become the first African artiste to headline a National Football League (NFL) International Games halftime show.

The Afrobeats star performed at the halftime show during the NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday.

The “Commas” crooner opened her set with “Heaven Baby” before performing “Santa”, “Rush” and “Dangerous”, and concluding with a medley of “Hot Body” and “Ms. Paper”.

She also highlighted the milestone in a post on her official X handle, describing herself as the “first African artist to headline an NFL International Games halftime show”.

The performance formed part of the NFL’s 2026 International Games, which feature regular-season matches played outside the United States.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Ayra Starr, who started her music career in 2020, has grown into a global Afrobeats phenomenon, taking over massive international sports, festival, and concert stages.

She rose to prominence following the release of her debut album, “19 & Dangerous”, in 2021.

Some of her hit songs include “Rush”, “Bloody Samaritan” and “Commas”.

Her performance at the London game further showcased the growing international reach of Afrobeats and Nigerian music.

(NAN)