TCL Showcases 2026 SQD Mini LED TVs and Smart Home Innovations for Nigeria at West Africa Regional Launch in Côte d’Ivoire

The regional launch highlights TCL’s expanding premium technology portfolio for Nigeria, led by its latest SQD Mini LED entertainment alongside QD-Mini LED, intelligent cooling, modern refrigeration, advanced laundry solutions and connected displays.

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, [DATE], 2026: TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and the world’s No.1 Mini LED and Ultra Large Screen TV Brand (75”+)¹, has showcased its latest consumer electronics and home appliance portfolio for Nigeria during its West Africa regional launch event in Côte d’Ivoire.

Bringing together media, business partners, retailers, distributors, industry stakeholders and content creators from across the region, the event provided a closer look at TCL’s 2026 display innovations alongside new solutions across air conditioning, refrigeration, laundry and monitors.

The launch reflects TCL’s continued investment in Nigeria and its focus on introducing technologies that respond to the way consumers across both markets live today. From larger screens for sport and family entertainment to energy conscious cooling, high capacity appliances and connected home experiences, the new portfolio has been developed to combine performance, convenience and accessibility.

Mr. Daniel Ray, Director of Sales, TCL West Africa, said: “Nigeria are important markets within TCL’s West Africa growth strategy, with consumers increasingly looking for technology that delivers strong performance while remaining relevant to their everyday needs.

Through this regional launch, we are bringing together entertainment, cooling and home appliance innovations designed around how people live, connect and enjoy content across both markets. Our ambition is to continue making advanced technology more accessible while giving consumers greater choice across the home.”

A New Era of Premium Big Screen Entertainment

Large screen entertainment continues to grow across Nigeria, with consumers increasingly seeking more immersive experiences across sport, movies, streaming and gaming.

Leading TCL’s latest television portfolio is the C7L SQD Mini LED range, available from 65 to 98 inches, bringing enhanced colour precision, brightness control, deeper blacks and improved halo control.

Complementing the C7L is the 98 inch C6K QD Mini LED TV, delivering an ultra large screen experience with advanced Mini LED performance for movies, live sport and gaming.

TCL Brings Premium Large Screen Entertainment to Nigeria with the C7L SQD Mini LED TV

The TCL C7L brings the latest generation of SQD Mini LED technology to consumers across Nigeria, with screen sizes ranging from 65 to 98 inches. Designed for immersive home entertainment, it combines advanced Mini LED light control, enhanced colour precision and strong contrast performance across sport, movies, streaming and gaming.

The 98 inch model features up to 2,176 Precise Dimming Zones, up to HDR 3,000 nits brightness, up to 100% BT.2020 All Scenes Wide Color Gamut, an HVA 2.0 Pro Panel, Audio by Bang & Olufsen and a 288Hz VRR Game Accelerator.

TCL C6K QD Mini LED TV Expands the Ultra Large Screen Experience

TCL C6K QD Mini LED TV complements an immersive ultra large screen experience with screen sizes ranging from 65 to 98 inches, combining QD-Mini LED backlighting with quantum dot colour technology for enhanced brightness, contrast and colour performance.

It features TCL All Domain Halo Control Technology, up to 512 Precise Dimming Zones, a 144Hz native refresh rate, an AiPQ Pro Processor, a Matte HVA Panel and an ONKYO 2.1 Hi Fi audio system.

Smarter Cooling Designed for Local Climate Needs

With warm temperatures forming part of everyday life across Nigeria, cooling performance, energy management and convenience remain important considerations for households.

TCL highlighted two air conditioning solutions designed to address these priorities, the FreshIN 3.0 and SaveIN AI Series 24K.

TCL FreshIN 3.0

FreshIN 3.0 expands the air conditioning experience beyond temperature control by introducing fresh outdoor air into the room while supporting improved indoor air quality.

Key technologies include FreshIN Technology, T AI Energy Saving, Smart Voice Control, QuadruPuri filtration, Visible Air Quality and Gentle Breeze.

The system is also engineered for stable operation in high ambient temperatures, making it especially relevant for consumers across Nigeria seeking reliable cooling performance during hotter periods of the year.

TCL SaveIN AI Series

The TCL SaveIN AI Series is designed around efficient everyday cooling, combining T AI Energy Saving, smart Wi Fi control and Coanda Airflow. Its intelligent energy management technology dynamically adjusts compressor performance based on temperature conditions, helping consumers manage cooling more efficiently while maintaining indoor comfort.

For households conscious of both comfort and electricity consumption, the SaveIN AI Series offers a smarter approach to everyday cooling through intelligent controls and flexible energy management.

Refrigeration Designed for Local Households

For many households across Nigeria, refrigeration needs extend beyond everyday food storage to larger family shopping, meal preparation and the need to keep food fresh for longer.

TCL’s latest refrigeration range addresses these priorities through generous capacity, flexible storage and reliable cooling, led by the P7 Side by Side Refrigerator and C7 Cross Door Refrigerator.

TCL P7 Side by Side Refrigerator

The TCL P774SBBG is a large capacity side by side refrigerator designed for households that require generous storage space for fresh and frozen food.

Featuring a premium black glass finish, the model combines No Frost cooling, inverter technology, electronic controls and multi airflow functionality to support consistent cooling and convenient food organisation.

Its larger format makes it particularly suited to family households looking for greater storage flexibility without compromising on contemporary kitchen design.

TCL C7 Cross Door Refrigerator

The TCL C780CDN introduces a spacious four door format that allows households to organise groceries, frozen food and everyday essentials more easily.

Combining No Frost cooling with inverter performance, the model has been designed around flexibility, capacity and convenience, responding to the needs of households looking for practical food storage alongside a premium kitchen aesthetic.

Smarter Laundry for Busy Households with the TCL C5 Washer Dryer

The TCL C5 washer dryer combines a 12 kg washing capacity with TCL Super Drum technology, providing additional washing space and improved fabric movement. Its feature set includes Auto Dose, jetBubble technology, Wi Fi connectivity, Steam Wash, activeFresh, Dynamic Rinse and quick wash programmes.

The large capacity format is particularly suited to family households, while its connected features and automatic washing functions help reduce the effort required for everyday laundry and fabric care.

Strengthening TCL’s Presence Across Nigeria

The regional launch underlines TCL’s strategy to strengthen its presence across Nigeria through a broader product ecosystem and closer collaboration with local distributors, retailers, media and technology communities.

By combining global product innovation with a stronger understanding of local consumer priorities, TCL aims to deliver products that are relevant across different areas of everyday life, from entertainment and cooling to food storage, laundry and connected displays.

Mr. Daniel Ray added: “Our focus is to strengthen TCL’s presence market by market, with products that respond to the needs of the consumers we serve. In Nigeria, that means bringing together larger and more immersive entertainment, efficient cooling, greater household capacity and smarter connected experiences. We see significant potential across both markets and will continue working closely with our partners to make TCL technology more widely available.”

Availability

Product sizes, specifications, pricing and availability may vary by market.

For further information, please visit SIMS Nigeria https://simsng.com/tcl-store/

About TCL

TCL is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specialises in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays and more.

Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com/westafrica/en