FRSC loses five operatives to reckless drivers in September

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Tuesday said it lost five of its operatives to road crashes in September after being knocked down by reckless motorists while on official duties.

The Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Olusegun Ogungbemide, directed the immediate prosecution of the motorists involved in the incidents.

Mohammed said that the directive was to ensure that those responsible were brought to justice and to serve as a deterrent to others who undermined road safety and endangered the lives of law enforcement officers.

He said that the incidents occurred across its formations.

This, he said, includes Ekiti Sector Command on Sept. 6, Ogun Sector Command on Sept. 8, Taraba Sector Command on Sept. 15, Jos By-Pass Unit Command on Sept. 19, and Obollo Afor Unit Command on Sept. 24.

“Their deaths are not mere statistics. They represent human lives which are dedicated fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, and breadwinners, cut short in the line of duty while safeguarding Nigerian roads, “he said.

Mohammed expressed deep concern over the increasing risks faced by FRSC operatives, noting that in addition to speeding vehicles, personnel were also being subjected to kidnapping, violent attacks, and targeted assaults.

He warned that the Corps would no longer tolerate acts of recklessness that endangered its staff, stressing that offenders would face the full weight of the law.

Mohammed also charged personnel nationwide to exercise a higher level of alertness and prioritise their safety while on duty, pointing out that they needed to be safe and alive to save others.

“In line with this, the Corps is intensifying engagements with relevant authorities on the protection of its personnel and installations.

“This measure is not intended for aggression but as a safeguard to deter assaults and ensure that officers can perform their duties without fear of attack, he said.

On behalf of the management and staff, the Corps Marshal commiserated with the families of the deceased officers and saluted their courage and sacrifice.

He further urged Nigerians to honour the memory of the fallen operatives by obeying traffic laws, respecting FRSC personnel on duty, and supporting the Corps’ mandate to end avoidable deaths on highways.

“Disregard for traffic laws and the safety of FRSC personnel will attract serious sanctions and legal consequences going forward,” he warned.

