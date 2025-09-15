FIFA U20 World Cup: Flying Eagles head for 12-day camping in Chile

Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles, have departed the country for Chile, as they countenance a 12-day final phase camping in the South American nation ahead of their participation in this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup finals.

Seven-time African champions Nigeria will play all their Group F matches at the Estadio Fiscal in Talca, a city 250 kilometres from the Chilean capital, Santiago. They will first confront Norway on Monday, 29th September, before clashes with Saudi Arabia (2nd October) and Colombia (5th October).

A team of 20 players and 11 officials (midfielder Daniel Daga will join the team in Chile from his base in Norway) departed from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday evening, aboard a Turkish Airline flight to Istanbul, where the contingent will connect to Santiago – venue of their final phase camping.

The seven-time African champions had training sessions in Abuja for some weeks, before Sunday’s departure.

The 24th FIFA U20 World Cup finals will be played across the cities of Santiago, Rancagua, Valparaiso and Talca.

The competition, which started as the FIFA World Youth Tournament, was launched in 1977 and was first hosted by Tunisia.

Nigeria were narrowly edged by Korea Republic after extra time in the semi finals at the last championship hosted by Argentina.

The country finished as runners-up in 1989 in Saudi Arabia and in 2005 in The Netherlands.

Group A is headed by hosts Chile, and also has New Zealand, Japan and Egypt, while Group B entertains South Korea, Ukraine, Paraguay and Panama.

Brazil heads Group C that also has Mexico, Morocco and Spain, while Group D includes Italy, Australia, Cuba and multiple winners Argentina. USA, New Caledonia, France and South Africa make up Group E.

FLYING EAGLES FOR 2025 FIFA U20 WORLD CUP

Goalkeepers: Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting Lagos); Clinton Ezekiel (Bayelsa United); Rufa’i Abubakar (Mavlon FC)

Defenders: Ocheche Amos Onyejefu (Stade de Reims, France); Odinaka Okoro (Sporting Lagos); Daniel Bameyi (Bayelsa United); Marvelous Avberosou (Ikorodu City); Alatan Azuka (36 Lions); Akinyele Ahmed Olamide (Remo Stars)

Midfielders: Israel Ayuma (NK Istra, Croatia); Emmanuel Ekowoicho (FC Montana, Bulgaria); Mustapha Kamaldeen (Kwara Football Academy); Daniel Daga (Molde FC, Norway); Auwal Ibrahim (Akwa United); Nasiru Salihu (Qabala FC, Azerbaijan)

Forwards: Achichi Oseer (Royal Antwerp FC, Belgium); Sani Suleman (AS Trencin, Slovakia); Tahir Maigana (Wireless FC); Kparobo Arierhi (Lillestrom SK, Norway); Charles Agaba (NK Istra, Croatia); Abdullahi Shitu Ele (Manchester City FC, England)

Vanguard News