Xhaka

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Switzerland heads to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a track record of proven performance in major tournaments and consistency on the biggest stages, especially over the past two decades.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup marks a sixth consecutive World Cup appearance for Switzerland, and this is proof of a football structure built on stability, discipline, and continuity. Since making their first appearance in 1934, they have consistently reasserted themselves as a team to watch out for in every major football tournament. The team reached the quarter-finals in 1934, 1938, and 1954 and even in recent decades, they have consistently advanced from the group stages, progressing to the round of 16 five times in six attempts.

In North America, we are set for football’s spectacle as the Nati of Switzerland arrives with a balanced and experienced squad, alongside a mix of youthful energy, as they hope to surpass their previous finish at the Mundial and move beyond being respected outsiders to becoming genuine contenders.

Switzerland’s World Cup 2026 Group stage schedule

Group:

Group B – Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland

13 June: Qatar v Switzerland – BC Place, Vancouver

19 June: Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina – SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

25 June: Switzerland v Canada – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

Qualification path

Switzerland qualified for the World Cup for the 13th time after a composed and commendable campaign in the UEFA qualifiers. For a team known for their organisation, tactical discipline, defensive solidity, and efficient game management, they were able to secure crucial points at home and away, earning them an automatic qualification.

Previous World Cup appearances

1934, 1938, 1950, 1954, 1962, 1966, 1994, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022

Best finish in the World Cup

Quarter-finals (1934, 1938, 1954)

Switzerland’s World Cup history

Best World Cup: Quarter-finals (1934, 1938, 1954)

Last World Cup: 2022 (Round of 16)

First World Cup: 1934 (Quarter-finals)

World Cup appearances: 13 (including 2026)

Current run of successive qualifications: Six

Biggest World Cup win: Switzerland 7–5 Austria (1954)

Overall World Cup record: P41 W14 D8 L19

World Cup top scorer: Josef Hügi (6 goals), Xherdan Shaqiri (5 goals)

Head coach for the World Cup

Murat Yakin will lead Switzerland into another major tournament as he hopes to continue the glorious phase of the team in recent years. Since taking charge in 2021, Yakin has ensured that the team utilise their defensive structure, technicality, and tactical maturity to win important games.

Key players at the World Cup

Granit Xhaka

33-year-old Granit Xhaka is the team’s most integral force and its most decisive playmaker. He is also the most experienced player in the squad, with over 140 senior caps for the Switzerland national team.

The former Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen player (now at Sunderland) has appeared in three World Cups and will captain them in North America.

Whether his leadership capacity, passing accuracy, and experience will be enough to lead the Nati to glory or not, the Swiss team will offer football fans entertainment in a group that includes Canada, Qatar, and Bosina & Herzegovina.

Manuel Akanji

The Inter Milan defender is a calm and commanding figure whose vision, pace, and ability to compose the defence line make him integral to the Switzerland national team.

Gregor Kobel

Kobel is one of Europe’s most highly rated goalkeepers. The Bourissa Dortmund goalie will man the post for Switzerland in North America, offering assurance with his reflexes and authority in the box.

Breel Embolo

Embolo is a powerful, versatile forward known for his explosive pace, technical ability, and composed finishing. The Cameroon-born player is known for using his strength to win duels, hold up play, and lead the press.

Dan Ndoye

Ndoye is a versatile winger renowned for his pace, technical ability, and reactive dribbling style.

His versatility makes him able to operate on either flank or as a wing-back, and his dribbling ability and pressing energy can stretch compact defences in North America.

Noah Okafor

Okafor is also versatile but operates primarily as a left winger or forward. The Leeds forward offers the Swiss attack more in terms of speed and technical edges.

Ricardo Rodríguez

Rodriguez is another experienced figure in the team. The veteran full-back continues to provide experience, delivery from set-pieces and calm leadership in big matches for the Switzerland national team.

Tactics

The Murat Yakin-led side typically alternates between a 3-4-2-1 and 4-2-3-1 system depending on opposition. The team possess a reputable midfield control with quick transitions into wide areas.

Strengths and Weaknesses

As mentioned above, the strength of the team includes tactical discipline, tournament experience, defensive organisation, and squad cohesion, while their weakness is usually obvious in their inability to attack creatively against deep defences and precision in front of goal.

Switzerland’s All-Time Caps leader

Granit Xhaka – 144 caps

Switzerland’s All-Time leading scorer

Alexander Frei – 42 goals

About the country

Population: Approximately 9 million

Capital: Bern

Largest city: Zurich

Known for: Precision industry, multilingual culture, Alpine geography, neutrality, winter sports excellence.