Enugu Patriots to Sujimoto: Stop Crocodile tears, return Smart Schools money

…Disputes Sujimoto’s N4bn expenditure claim on projects

…Ugo Chime, Asogwa, other bulk contractors delivering on target

Enugu State Patriots, a group of leaders cutting across political and professional backgrounds, has thrown its weight behind the efforts of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the state government to recover the N5.7billion so far paid in tranches to Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited for the construction of 22 of 260 Smart Green Schools embarked upon by the government.

The group also disputed the claim by Olasijibomi Suji Ogundele, Sujimoto’s CEO, that his company had already spent N4billion on the projects before the termination of the contract at the expiration of the agreed completion time in February 2025.

It said pictures and videos of the sites as of May 2025 and a report it sourced from Enugu State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure showed that Sujimoto could not have spent up to N600 million on the job he did at the entire 22 sites before they were recovered by government.

The group made its position known in a statement by the spokesperson, Prof. Mathiine Anikwe, yesterday, also faulting attempt by Ogundele to blame inflation and profit margin since many contractors had already delivered their own projects.

It equally faulted the Sujimoto CEO’s claim that his company got only N5.2billion, instead of N5.7bn, describing it as an attempt to discountenance the company’s VAT/tax obligations.

“The fact that education was over 30 per cent in the 2024 budget and 33 per cent in 2025 underscores the priority the Mbah Administration places on the sector. That is massive and has to do with the 260 Smart Green Schools.

“No one can blame the government for awarding the contract to Sujimoto, given its projects in Lagos. But having failed to show value for money here, we advise Ogundele to clean his crocodile tears and return the money to Ndi Enugu. Period,” Prof. Anikwe added.

Meanwhile, other contractors handling multiple Smart Green School projects for the state have expressed satisfaction with the system put in place by the government, saying they were delivering the projects in line with government’s standards and schedule.

The contractors, in separate interviews, commended the huge investment by the government to migrate Enugu State children from outdated structures and learning to modern infrastructure and experiential learning to equip them with requisite knowledge and skills to compete in the emerging global economy.

The Managing Director of Testimony Enterprises, Surv. Ugo Chime, said his company was awarded ten of the 260 Smart Green School projects.