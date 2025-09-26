Eco-farming skills transform Ogun community through CADEF project

By Juliet Umeh

To achieve food security, the Consumer Advocacy and Empowerment Foundation, CADEF, has empowered residents of the Abule-Ori community in Mowe, Ogun State.

The support came through CADEF’s initiative, Greenshare: Sharing Through Community Farming Project.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the project, the convener, Professor Chiso Ndukwe-Okafor, explained that the initiative, launched in July 2025 with funding from Consumers International, brought together 29 families. These families cultivated beans, maize, cucumbers, sweet potatoes, and cassava on community land provided for the programme.

According to her, the project aimed to address food inflation and insecurity through eco-farming and consumer awareness.

“With food inflation at about 40% in Nigeria, Greenshare was designed to empower communities to grow their own food organically,” Prof. Ndukwe-Okafor explained.

“We trained participants on composting, organic fertilizer production, and natural pest control methods using neem leaves. Our hope is that even after the harvest, they will continue this process at home, reducing dependence on the market.”

Community members shared their excitement about the project’s impact. Innocent Emereonye, one of the group leaders, said: “This project has been an eye-opener. It’s not just about putting seeds in the ground, we were taught techniques that made our plants thrive. Today, I am wowed by the results.”

Another participant, Adeleye Adeniyi, representing Group B, praised CADEF for practical training: “We were taught how to make local fertilizer from food waste, something I never knew before. This knowledge will remain with us forever.”

For Florence Mustapha, the project unlocked new skills: “Before now, I had no idea how to plant cucumbers. Today I can plant, harvest and even sell it. I truly appreciate this initiative.”

The project’s facilitator, Kasali Semin, emphasized that eco-farming methods are sustainable: “We taught them how to replace NPK fertilizer with compost, and how neem leaves can be used instead of chemical pesticides. The people were eager to learn and are already practicing in their homes.”

Local leaders also expressed gratitude. Adejumo Ismaila, Chairman of Kori CDC, Obafemi Owode local government area, Ogun State, noted that the knowledge shared has already reduced his household expenses.

“I planted cucumbers by the side of my house, and within a short time I began harvesting. This has cut costs for me and my family,” he said.

With multiple harvests of cucumber already recorded, CADEF says the community members have been equipped with both skills and seeds to sustain the project.

“Our message to Nigerians is simple,” Prof. Ndukwe-Okafor added. “Even with inflation, you can grow food at home, on your balcony, by the roadside, or in containers, using organic methods. An informed consumer is an empowered consumer, and that is what Greenshare has achieved here.”