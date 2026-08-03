MAN launches industrial energy adoption programme to cut manufacturers’ energy costs

…Unveils initiative as Anambra Govt, ASERC, Norwegian financiers, Huawei, Paras Energy, Keystone Bank back industrial energy transition

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has launched the MAN Industrial Energy Adoption Programme, an initiative aimed at reducing manufacturers’ energy costs, improving industrial competitiveness and supporting the transition to low-carbon energy solutions.

The programme, themed “From High Energy Costs to Affordable Power: An Opportunity for Manufacturers,” was launched at the weekend in Awka, Anambra State, by the President of MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye, during the MAN South-East Industrial Energy Solutions and Investment Symposium. The event was hosted by the Chairman of MAN, Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi States Branch, Lady (Dr.) Adaora Ogochukwu Chukwudozie.

The symposium attracted senior government officials, regulators, financiers, technology companies, engineering partners, development institutions and manufacturers.

Speaking at the event, Meshioye described affordable and reliable energy as essential to improving Nigeria’s industrial competitiveness.

He commended the Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi States branch of MAN for developing what he described as a practical framework to help manufacturers transition from costly and unreliable power supply to sustainable energy solutions.

He urged manufacturers to embrace the initiative and called on stakeholders in the public and private sectors to support its implementation.

In her welcome address, Chukwudozie said the programme was conceived in response to the rising cost of energy, which has remained one of the biggest challenges facing manufacturers.

According to her, manufacturers are increasingly seeking practical answers to questions about suitable energy solutions, financing options, project implementation and expected outcomes.

She said MAN recognised that its responsibility extended beyond identifying industry challenges to creating practical solutions through credible partnerships.

“This symposium is more than a conference. It has been deliberately designed to bring together all the critical stakeholders needed to move manufacturers from interest to implementation.

“Today, MAN is not merely describing the other side of the river. Today, we are presenting the bridge,” she said.

Chukwudozie added that adopting cleaner energy solutions would improve operational efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, strengthen manufacturers’ Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) credentials and position them to benefit from emerging carbon-credit opportunities where projects meet internationally recognised standards.

She appealed to governments, regulators, financiers and technology partners to support the successful implementation of the initiative.

Presenting the programme’s implementation framework, the Managing Director of MAN Power Development Company Limited (MPDCL), Mr. Owe Sam, said the company was established by MAN to coordinate practical energy solutions for manufacturers.

He explained that MPDCL had developed an integrated delivery model that combines project development, engineering, financing, technology and implementation through partnerships with strategic technical and financial organisations.

Sam said participating manufacturers could reduce their energy costs by between 40 and 45 per cent, depending on their operational profile and project configuration.

He disclosed that the programme’s financing model is supported by Empower New Energy, a Norwegian renewable energy investment company, enabling qualified manufacturers to deploy modern energy infrastructure without significant upfront capital expenditure.

According to him, the programme is also supported by leading international and local technology and engineering companies.

He said Huawei Technologies is providing intelligent digital power solutions, smart photovoltaic systems and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), while Paras Energy and Natural Resources Limited is serving as the engineering, procurement, construction and project implementation partner.

Sam added that Contec Global Energy Limited is also participating in the initiative, while Keystone Bank Limited is supporting project financing, financial advisory services and the development of bankable industrial energy investments.

Representing Governor Chukwuma Soludo, the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Chiamaka Nnake, reaffirmed the Anambra State Government’s commitment to the programme and pledged continued support for policies that encourage industrial investment and sustainable economic growth.

Chairman and Chief Executive Commissioner of the Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ASERC), Prof. Nnoye Okafor, also pledged the commission’s support for responsible industrial energy development.

He assured investors and manufacturers that ASERC would continue to promote transparent, efficient and investor-friendly regulatory processes.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Chukwudi Agumadu, said the state government remained committed to expanding reliable electricity supply for productive sectors of the economy, stressing that industrial development and job creation depend on a resilient energy ecosystem.

A major highlight of the symposium was the presentation of Juddy-Bolema Industries Limited as one of the pioneer manufacturers participating in the programme.

Its Managing Director, Mr. Jude Onyebu, presented the company’s energy transition project, which is expected to serve as a demonstration of the programme’s integrated financing, technology and implementation model.

Participants also witnessed the commencement of the CEO Energy Transformation Clinic, where manufacturers engaged directly with MPDCL, Empower New Energy, Huawei, Paras Energy, Keystone Bank and other partners on energy assessments, financing options, technology recommendations and implementation roadmaps.

Interested companies also commenced registration under the MAN Industrial Energy Adoption Programme to begin the implementation process, covering assessment, financing, engineering, construction and commissioning.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the symposium, participants pledged continued collaboration among government, regulators, financiers, technology providers, engineering partners and manufacturers to deliver affordable, reliable and sustainable industrial energy solutions.

They agreed that the programme’s success would ultimately be measured by the number of manufacturers that transition to lower-cost energy, the investments attracted, jobs protected and created, and the contribution of the initiative to a more competitive and sustainable manufacturing sector in Nigeria.