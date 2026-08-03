BBNaija 11: Sheba emerges new Head of House for Week 2

By Enitan Abdultawab

BBNaija Season 11 housemate Sheba has emerged as the new Head of House (HoH) after triumphing in Monday’s three-stage challenge.

The task tested the housemates’ speed, agility and problem-solving skills through a series of games, including a puzzle challenge, sack race and balloon game.

Sheba outperformed her fellow housemates across the challenges to clinch the coveted HoH title, earning the privileges attached to the position for the week.

Unlike the previous week, Big Brother did not ask Sheba or announce any Loft occupants or Head of House assistant following the challenge.

More details on this week’s HoH privileges and other house dynamics are expected to unfold as the season progresses.

Vanguard News