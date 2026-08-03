10 phones with highest internal storage in 2026

As phones technology continues to evolve in 2026, manufacturers are packing more storage into their flagship devices than ever before.

With 8K video recording, AI-powered editing, console-quality gaming and increasingly larger apps, 128GB is no longer enough for many users.

Today, several premium smartphones are available with up to 1TB and even 2TB of internal storage, giving users ample space for photos, videos, games and work files without relying heavily on cloud storage.

Here are some of the phones offering the highest internal storage in 2026.

1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Maximum storage: 1TB

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra remains one of the best smartphones for power users. The 1TB model provides enough space for thousands of high-resolution photos, hours of 8K videos and demanding games.

Key highlights

Up to 1TB storage

Powerful Snapdragon flagship chipset

200MP camera system

S Pen support

2. Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max

Maximum storage: 1TB

Apple continues to offer a 1TB option on its top-tier iPhone. It’s ideal for content creators shooting ProRes videos and photographers storing large RAW image libraries.

Key highlights

Up to 1TB storage

Advanced camera system

Apple Intelligence features

Long software support

3. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

Maximum storage: 1TB

Google’s flagship combines generous storage with AI-powered photography and editing features. The 1TB version is especially useful for users relying heavily on Google’s AI tools.

Key highlights

Up to 1TB storage

Exceptional computational photography

Clean Android experience

Seven years of software updates

4. OnePlus 15

Maximum storage: 1TB

The OnePlus 15 offers flagship performance with ultra-fast storage, making it suitable for gamers and multitaskers who require plenty of space.

Key highlights

Up to 1TB storage

Fast charging

Smooth OxygenOS experience

High-performance processor

5. Xiaomi 16 Ultra

Maximum storage: 1TB

Known for its Leica-branded camera partnership, Xiaomi’s flagship also offers one of the largest storage options available.

Key highlights

Up to 1TB storage

Premium camera hardware

Fast charging technology

Large AMOLED display

6. OPPO Find X9 Ultra

Maximum storage: 1TB

The Find X9 Ultra combines flagship cameras with abundant internal storage for photography enthusiasts.

Key highlights

Up to 1TB storage

Hasselblad camera tuning

Premium design

Fast charging

7. Vivo X300 Ultra

Maximum storage: 1TB

Vivo continues its focus on mobile photography while offering enough storage for users who capture large amounts of photos and videos.

Key highlights

Up to 1TB storage

ZEISS camera system

Powerful processor

Premium display

8. ASUS ROG Phone 10 Ultimate

Maximum storage: 1TB

Built for gamers, the ROG Phone 10 Ultimate offers huge storage alongside top-tier performance, allowing users to install dozens of large games simultaneously.

Key highlights

Up to 1TB storage

Gaming-focused features

High refresh-rate display

Massive battery

9. REDMAGIC 12 Pro

Maximum storage: 1TB

Another gaming powerhouse, the REDMAGIC 12 Pro provides flagship hardware and extensive storage for mobile gamers.

Key highlights

Up to 1TB storage

Built-in cooling system

High-performance chipset

Gaming triggers

10. Honor Magic8 Pro

Maximum storage: 1TB

Honor’s flagship rounds out the list with premium specifications and generous storage for productivity and entertainment.

Key highlights

Up to 1TB storage

AI-powered features

Excellent display

Vanguard News