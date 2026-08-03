10 phones with highest internal storage in 2026

As phones technology continues to evolve in 2026, manufacturers are packing more storage into their flagship devices than ever before.
With 8K video recording, AI-powered editing, console-quality gaming and increasingly larger apps, 128GB is no longer enough for many users.
Today, several premium smartphones are available with up to 1TB and even 2TB of internal storage, giving users ample space for photos, videos, games and work files without relying heavily on cloud storage.
Here are some of the phones offering the highest internal storage in 2026.
1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Maximum storage: 1TB
Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra remains one of the best smartphones for power users. The 1TB model provides enough space for thousands of high-resolution photos, hours of 8K videos and demanding games.
Key highlights
- Up to 1TB storage
- Powerful Snapdragon flagship chipset
- 200MP camera system
- S Pen support
2. Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max
Maximum storage: 1TB
Apple continues to offer a 1TB option on its top-tier iPhone. It’s ideal for content creators shooting ProRes videos and photographers storing large RAW image libraries.
Key highlights
- Up to 1TB storage
- Advanced camera system
- Apple Intelligence features
- Long software support
3. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL
Maximum storage: 1TB
Google’s flagship combines generous storage with AI-powered photography and editing features. The 1TB version is especially useful for users relying heavily on Google’s AI tools.
Key highlights
- Up to 1TB storage
- Exceptional computational photography
- Clean Android experience
- Seven years of software updates
4. OnePlus 15
Maximum storage: 1TB
The OnePlus 15 offers flagship performance with ultra-fast storage, making it suitable for gamers and multitaskers who require plenty of space.
Key highlights
- Up to 1TB storage
- Fast charging
- Smooth OxygenOS experience
- High-performance processor
5. Xiaomi 16 Ultra
Maximum storage: 1TB
Known for its Leica-branded camera partnership, Xiaomi’s flagship also offers one of the largest storage options available.
Key highlights
- Up to 1TB storage
- Premium camera hardware
- Fast charging technology
- Large AMOLED display
6. OPPO Find X9 Ultra
Maximum storage: 1TB
The Find X9 Ultra combines flagship cameras with abundant internal storage for photography enthusiasts.
Key highlights
- Up to 1TB storage
- Hasselblad camera tuning
- Premium design
- Fast charging
7. Vivo X300 Ultra
Maximum storage: 1TB
Vivo continues its focus on mobile photography while offering enough storage for users who capture large amounts of photos and videos.
Key highlights
- Up to 1TB storage
- ZEISS camera system
- Powerful processor
- Premium display
8. ASUS ROG Phone 10 Ultimate
Maximum storage: 1TB
Built for gamers, the ROG Phone 10 Ultimate offers huge storage alongside top-tier performance, allowing users to install dozens of large games simultaneously.
Key highlights
- Up to 1TB storage
- Gaming-focused features
- High refresh-rate display
- Massive battery
9. REDMAGIC 12 Pro
Maximum storage: 1TB
Another gaming powerhouse, the REDMAGIC 12 Pro provides flagship hardware and extensive storage for mobile gamers.
Key highlights
- Up to 1TB storage
- Built-in cooling system
- High-performance chipset
- Gaming triggers
10. Honor Magic8 Pro
Maximum storage: 1TB
Honor’s flagship rounds out the list with premium specifications and generous storage for productivity and entertainment.
Key highlights
- Up to 1TB storage
- AI-powered features
- Excellent display
Disclaimer
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