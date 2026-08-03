Samsung, iPhones: 5 phones with best camera in 2026

Samsung and iPhones continue to dominate the premium smartphone camera market in 2026, with both brands offering flagship devices capable of professional-quality photography and videography.

Here are five of the best camera phones from the two brands.

1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is Samsung’s most powerful camera phone, featuring a high-resolution main camera, advanced zoom capabilities and AI-powered image processing.

Camera highlights:

200MP main camera

Dual telephoto lenses

Excellent low-light photography

Up to 8K video recording

Industry-leading zoom performance

2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge

The Galaxy S26 Edge combines a slim design with flagship imaging hardware, making it an excellent choice for users who want premium photography without the bulk of the Ultra model.

Camera highlights:

High-resolution main sensor

AI scene optimisation

Excellent portrait photography

4K and 8K video recording

3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung’s foldable flagship offers flagship-level cameras alongside the flexibility of a foldable display, making it ideal for content creators.

Camera highlights:

Triple rear-camera system

Advanced image stabilisation

Flex Mode for hands-free shooting

High-quality selfie cameras

4. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple’s top-tier iPhone remains one of the best smartphones for photography and video, delivering natural colours, reliable autofocus and outstanding stabilisation.

Camera highlights:

Triple-camera system

Professional-grade video recording

Advanced computational photography

Improved night mode

Cinematic video features

5. iPhone 17 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro shares most of the Pro Max’s camera technology in a more compact form, making it an excellent option for users who prefer smaller phones.

Camera highlights:

Flagship triple-camera setup

Excellent portrait photography

4K and 8K video recording

Powerful AI photo processing

Which camera phone should you buy?

Best overall: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Best Samsung foldable: Galaxy Z Fold 8

Best slim flagship: Galaxy S26 Edge

Best for video: iPhone 17 Pro Max

Best compact flagship: iPhone 17 Pro

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