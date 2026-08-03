Samsung, iPhones: 5 phones with best camera in 2026

Samsung and iPhones continue to dominate the premium smartphone camera market in 2026, with both brands offering flagship devices capable of professional-quality photography and videography.
Here are five of the best camera phones from the two brands.
1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is Samsung’s most powerful camera phone, featuring a high-resolution main camera, advanced zoom capabilities and AI-powered image processing.
Camera highlights:
- 200MP main camera
- Dual telephoto lenses
- Excellent low-light photography
- Up to 8K video recording
- Industry-leading zoom performance
2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge
The Galaxy S26 Edge combines a slim design with flagship imaging hardware, making it an excellent choice for users who want premium photography without the bulk of the Ultra model.
Camera highlights:
- High-resolution main sensor
- AI scene optimisation
- Excellent portrait photography
- 4K and 8K video recording
3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
Samsung’s foldable flagship offers flagship-level cameras alongside the flexibility of a foldable display, making it ideal for content creators.
Camera highlights:
- Triple rear-camera system
- Advanced image stabilisation
- Flex Mode for hands-free shooting
- High-quality selfie cameras
4. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
Apple’s top-tier iPhone remains one of the best smartphones for photography and video, delivering natural colours, reliable autofocus and outstanding stabilisation.
Camera highlights:
- Triple-camera system
- Professional-grade video recording
- Advanced computational photography
- Improved night mode
- Cinematic video features
5. iPhone 17 Pro
The iPhone 17 Pro shares most of the Pro Max’s camera technology in a more compact form, making it an excellent option for users who prefer smaller phones.
Camera highlights:
- Flagship triple-camera setup
- Excellent portrait photography
- 4K and 8K video recording
- Powerful AI photo processing
Which camera phone should you buy?
- Best overall: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
- Best Samsung foldable: Galaxy Z Fold 8
- Best slim flagship: Galaxy S26 Edge
- Best for video: iPhone 17 Pro Max
- Best compact flagship: iPhone 17 Pro
Disclaimer
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