Every child deserves quality breastfeeding – Mrs Soludo

Nonye Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

The wife of the governor of Anambra State, Mrs Nonye Soludo has said that the healthiest possible start in life is through quality breastfeeding.

In a message to mark the beginning of this year’s World Breastfeeding week, Mrs Soludo described breastfeeding as one of the most powerful ways to ensure a healthy living.

Her message reads: “As we begin this year’s World Breastfeeding Week, I celebrate every mother who continues to make sacrifices to nurture and protect her baby.

“Breastfeeding is a priceless gift that promotes healthy growth, strengthens immunity, and creates a lasting bond between mother and baby.

“I, therefore, encourage expectant and nursing mothers across Anambra State to embrace exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life, as recommended by health experts”.

According to her, no water, herbal mixtures, or other foods are needed during this period, adding that exclusive breastfeeding gives babies the whole nutrients they need, helps protect them from infections, and contributes significantly to reducing childhood illnesses and mortality.

“Through our Healthy Living advocacy and the many maternal and child health programmes of the state government, we will continue to champion awareness, education, and support for mothers and families.

“We are building an Anambra where every mother is empowered to breastfeed with confidence and every child is given the opportunity to thrive from the very beginning”, the governor’s wife said.