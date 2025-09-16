Customs initiate automated clearance of overtime cargoes to decongest ports

Customs officers

By Godwin Oritse

In a renewed effort to tackle congestion at the nation’s seaports, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has deployed an automated system for the clearance of overtime cargoes.

The initiative is expected to accelerate the evacuation of long-stalled consignments and create more room for fresh imports.

Speaking at a sensitisation forum in Lagos on the new system, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, explained that the automation would eliminate delays associated with manual processes while enhancing efficiency and transparency in port operations.

Adeniyi noted that overtime cargoes not only contribute to port congestion but also occupy valuable space meant for new shipments, creating a ripple effect of delays across the logistics and clearance chain.

He explained that once cargoes remain uncleared beyond the initial 30 days, they are automatically transferred to the office of the Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs for approval, adding that after 3 months and the cargo remains uncleared, it will automatically move to the Headquarters for condemnation.

After 120 days, any uncleared cargo will be transferred to the disposal stage, following the completion of the required legal process.

The Customs boss emphasized that the digitalization of overtime cargo clearance is not primarily aimed at generating revenue, but at establishing a more efficient system for handling such consignments while freeing up space within the ports.

Regarding valuation at the point of disposal, the Customs Service explained that depreciation and the condition of the goods would be factored in before assigning a final value to the consignments.

Adeniyi disclosed that he has been inundated with messages on the issue of overtime cargoes adding that the automation of the system will further deal with questions and inquiry on this category of cargoes.

He said:”More than 50% of letters, emails, complaints that I receive and I deal with on a daily basis have to do with over time. And they come in different forms. And sometimes we manage to sort out this within our internal processes.