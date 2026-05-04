Alleged cybercrime: Court remands ‘Justice Crack’ in DSS custody

Justice Crack

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, remanded a blogger and social media personality, Chidiebere Mark, popularly known as Justice Crack, in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The remand order followed his arraignment on a three-count charge bordering on alleged cybercrime.

According to the DSS, the defendant made a false claim about soldiers in the Nigerian Army, alleging that they are poorly fed.

He was accused of posting a viral video on his X handle (@JusticeCrack) in which he allegedly made false claims that were capable of tarnishing the reputation of the Nigerian Army.

The charge also alleges a breach of the public peace and a felony.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge that was read to him in open court.

Following the defendant’s plea of innocence, the prosecution counsel, Mr E. Orubo, applied for a trial date.

He further urged the court to remand the defendant in custody, pending the determination of the case against him.

On his part, the defence lawyer, Mr Marshall Abubakar, made an oral application for the defendant to be released on bail.

The application was refused by the court, which ordered that a formal request for bail must be filed.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik ordered that the defendant should remain in the custody of the DSS until May 25, when his trial is to commence.