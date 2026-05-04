Just in: Makinde-backed PDP NEC appoints Turaki Caretaker Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), backed by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, has appointed Kabiru Turaki (SAN) as Chairman of its Interim National Working Committee (NWC).

Turaki was named to head a 13-member caretaker team on Monday during the party’s 103rd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Abuja.

The decision followed a motion moved by Edo State PDP Chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, and seconded by ex-officio member Clement Fagboyede.

The factional NEC, aligned with Governor Makinde, also ratified the full list of the interim leadership team tasked with steering the party’s affairs.

Other members of the committee include Taofeek Arapaja as National Secretary, alongside Daniel Ambrose, Hamza Abuya, Ihediwa, Isah Abubakar, Theophilus Dakashan, Ini Ememobong, Aribisala Adewale Idowu, Baru Shaffi, and Okechukwu Obiechina.