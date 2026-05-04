Lagos plans safety drive for dispatch riders

LASTMA

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says it is intensifying efforts to curb rising accidents involving dispatch riders on major highways across the state.



The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, disclosed this on Monday, noting that the agency has already written to union representatives of dispatch riders as part of its ongoing traffic safety advocacy and enforcement strategy.



He said the state is planning a stakeholders’ engagement with courier service operators and riders to strengthen compliance with safety regulations.



“The engagement will focus on encouraging riders to prioritise not only the safety of other road users but also their personal wellbeing,” he said.



Bakare-Oki added that the Lagos State Government remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property across the state.



He explained that the planned engagement would bring together unions, service providers, and other stakeholders to address concerns and improve adherence to traffic laws.



The LASTMA boss also noted that the agency’s school traffic advocacy programme is aimed at educating young people on road safety and responsible behaviour.



According to him, LASTMA has already reached about 38 to 39 per cent of schools in Lagos between January and March as part of its ongoing sensitisation efforts.